Obama to campaign in Richmond with McAuliffe Oct. 23

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Richmond with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe a week from Saturday, Oct. 23, in the waning days of Virginia's tight race for governor.
Details of Obama's appearance have not yet been released. McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term as governor after serving from 2014 to 2018, is in a close contest with Republican Glenn Youngkin. Recent polls show the race within the margin of error.
"We're going to get it going," McAuliffe said Tuesday in disclosing the news on MSNBC. "The stakes are so huge."
First lady Jill Biden will campaign with McAuliffe Friday in Henrico County. Stacey Abrams, Georgia's 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, who is credited with helping Democrats win two U.S. Senate races in Georgia, will campaign with McAuliffe on Sunday at churches in Norfolk.
Obama in 2008 became the first Democrat to carry Virginia for president since President Lyndon Johnson in 1964. Republicans have not carried the state for president since. The GOP has not won a statewide contest in Virginia since 2009.
McAuliffe campaigned with President Joe Biden in Arlington in July, but Biden's approval ratings have taken a hit in recent weeks following the flawed U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and other struggles, such as intraparty strife over infrastructure and a larger spending package.
An Oct. 6 survey from Emerson College and Nexstar Media found that less than a year after he beat President Donald Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points, Biden’s job approval rating in the state is 45%, while 48% disapprove of his performance.
McAuliffe acknowledged as much in a recent Zoom call with supporters. “We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington as you know,” McAuliffe said in a clip Republicans circulated. “The president is unpopular today, unfortunately, here in Virginia, so we’ve got to plow through."
On MSNBC Tuesday, McAuliffe said of Congress that he is "hopeful that we will get an infrastructure bill done very quickly," adding: "They need to do their job."
On Twitter Youngkin did not mention the Obama announcement, but tweaked McAuliffe for trying to link him to Trump.
"Only 16 times in today's interview? C'mon@TerryMcAuliffe, your record is 18. Can you beat it?"
Maddie Anderson, a spokeswoman for the Republican Governors Association, said in a statement: “McAuliffe and Co have clearly read the polls and asked Joe Biden to get out of their way and are asking every other Democrat superstar to campaign for him instead."
In a poll last week from Christopher Newport University McAuliffe received 49% among likely voters, to 45% for Youngkin. The result was within the margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
Obama campaigned with Democratic nominee Ralph Northam in Richmond in October 2017 before Northam topped Republican Ed Gillespie by about 9 percentage points. He campaigned with McAuliffe in Arlington in November 2013 before McAuliffe edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli by fewer than 3 points.
