Obama to campaign in Richmond with McAuliffe Oct. 23

An Oct. 6 survey from Emerson College and Nexstar Media found that less than a year after he beat President Donald Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points, Biden’s job approval rating in the state is 45%, while 48% disapprove of his performance.

McAuliffe acknowledged as much in a recent Zoom call with supporters. “We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington as you know,” McAuliffe said in a clip Republicans circulated. “The president is unpopular today, unfortunately, here in Virginia, so we’ve got to plow through."

On MSNBC Tuesday, McAuliffe said of Congress that he is "hopeful that we will get an infrastructure bill done very quickly," adding: "They need to do their job."

On Twitter Youngkin did not mention the Obama announcement, but tweaked McAuliffe for trying to link him to Trump.

"Only 16 times in today's interview? C'mon@TerryMcAuliffe, your record is 18. Can you beat it?"

Maddie Anderson, a spokeswoman for the Republican Governors Association, said in a statement: “McAuliffe and Co have clearly read the polls and asked Joe Biden to get out of their way and are asking every other Democrat superstar to campaign for him instead."