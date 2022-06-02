Of the Richmond and Henrico residents getting COVID tested, at least 1 in 5 are positive

At least 1 in 5 Richmond and Henrico residents who have been tested for COVID-19 in the past week are reporting positive results, according to Virginia Department of Health data on Thursday.

These figures are higher than any positivity rate recorded among the localities in all of 2020 and 2021. The peak for both the city and county was in early January, when nearly 40% of people getting tested were testing positive.

Statewide, Virginia is averaging fewer daily cases than last week, when VDH was reporting almost 3,300 new infections per day. But Thursday’s count is also 11 times higher than this time last year, and it’s likely a severe undercount since VDH doesn’t include at-home tests in official tallies.

People might forgo testing, too, if they don’t have symptoms or believe the symptoms are simply allergies.

Richmond and Henrico health officials acknowledged in a Thursday news briefing that gauging risk can be challenging, but with the region facing high transmission levels, they advise wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and recommend employers and elected officials boost the message.

Amy Popovich, nurse manager of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, also urged people to get tested, isolate when sick and stay up-to-date with vaccinations. Everyone age 50 and over, or people 12 and up who are immunocompromised, are eligible for a second booster.

“Our medium-to-long-term strategy here for COVID is to assess during times of when there’s lower transmission and then when we move into the higher times of activity, that’s when we add in more mitigation strategies — more of the prevention measures,” Popovich said.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to mask mandates, which neither the Virginia Department of Health or the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention have the power to enact.

The decision would fall to localities but wouldn’t be able to apply to K-12 schools per state law and it wouldn’t be determined solely by case counts, said Dr. Melissa Viray, acting director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

“The key point here is that what we have learned about the pandemic, you can not use one number. There is not one single number that describes all of the risks,” Viray said. “I will say that given the impact of what lockdown did on our economies and things like that, I would think that we have learned ... that more stringent mitigations tend to have unintended consequences both in our economies and our families and our communities.”

Viray added that with vaccines and treatment being more widely available, “it’s just a different world now” and said “it would have to be pretty darn bad for us to want to go back to the same kind of stringent mitigations that we saw back in 2020 or even in parts of 2021.”

Richmond and Henrico combined have 67% of its residents fully vaccinated and more than a third have received a booster shot. Both are lower percentages than overall state figures, which show 74% of the population as fully vaccinated and nearly half with a booster.

As of Sunday, the latest available update, the average number of vaccines administered per day across Virginia is 1,459. The last time vaccination figures were that low was in December 2020 when the first batch of doses arrived.

Vaccines — which are credited with largely warding off severe infection hospitalizations and deaths in those who are vaccinated — do not prevent a person from being infected, transmitting the virus or from having long COVID, a term used to describe symptoms that last for months or longer after being infected.

These symptoms can include neurologic conditions, respiratory issues, organ failure, gastrointestinal conditions and more that threaten a person’s health and livelihood.

In a CDC study released last week that looked at the medical records of nearly 2 million people, but did not consider vaccination status, researchers said that “implementation of COVID-19 prevention strategies, as well as routine assessment for post-COVID conditions among persons who survive COVID-19, is critical to reducing the incidence and impact of post-COVID conditions,” especially in people above the age of 65.

The study found that 1 in 5 adults under the age of 65 who had COVID and survived experienced at least one condition that could fall under the long COVID umbrella. In patients over the age of 65, it was 1 in 4.