Officer: Hanover man accused of killing 2 Bridgewater cops admitted to shooting

HARRISONBURG - A former Ashland resident accused of killing two Bridgewater College law enforcement officials in February told the arresting officer he shot them, the officer testified Wednesday in a preliminary hearing in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 28, faces four murder charges in the shooting deaths of John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson. As he was arrested, Campbell asked for the names of the two men so he could apologize to their families, said Brooke Wetherell, a Harrisonburg police officer.

Campbell was apparently squatting in the basement of a campus building before the shooting and carrying a duffel bag of guns when he was approached that day by Painter and Jefferson. His mother later told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he is mentally ill.

After five witnesses testified and more than 50 exhibits were introduced, Judge John Stanley Hart certified the charges for a grand jury hearing. The grand jury will decide whether to indict Campbell and proceed with a trial. The defendant has not made a plea.

Bridgewater, a picturesque private school of roughly 1,500 students in Rockingham County, was shaken last February when the two officers were killed on campus in the early afternoon.

Painter, 55, and Jefferson, 48, had been called to the area outside Memorial Hall for a report of suspicious man on campus.

Ryan Cunningham, who was a student at the time, testified seeing the officers approach Campbell and ask for his identification. Campbell put down the duffel, reached into his right jacket pocket, pulled out a small handgun and fired five shots, the witness said. Before he took off running, Cunningham saw Painter collapse and Jefferson lying on the ground.

Police pursued Campbell to a nearby island in the North River. Wetherell said she heard a pop and, believing they had been fired upon, took cover. Another officer saw him lying in the grass, and police pounced.

As Campbell was placed under arrest, Wetherell saw blood on Campbell’s arm. Campbell told her he had been shot by the officer he shot.

“I did everything I could to make this right,” Campbell said at the time, according to Wetherell.

Campbell then said he wanted to know the names of the officers so he could apologize to their families, Wetherell added. Authorities have charged Campbell with three counts of aggravated murder, one count of first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony.

Painter was shot twice in the face and once in the chest, said Heather Marshall of the Virginia State Police. Jefferson was shot twice in the back.

“These are kill shots, judge,” said Marsha Garst, a commonwealth’s attorney for Rockingham County, who argued Campbell’s actions qualify as premeditated murder.

After the shooting, police found Campbell’s possessions in a room in the basement of Memorial Hall, Marshall said. A latch had been installed on the door, the handle removed, and an electronic doorstop was placed at the threshold.

Inside the room were food, laundry detergent and ammunition for a handgun and shotgun. Police found a journal indicating he was showering at the gym and doing laundry in a dorm. It included his chores and places he visited on campus.

According to court records, Campbell had dropped out of Bridgewater and was a self-employed artist and musician. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2013 and attended Bridgewater for four years, where he was a member of the track and cross country teams. After leaving school, he had no place to stay but found a place in Bridgewater, court records state.

His mother, Cheryl Campbell, told The Times-Dispatch in February that Campbell is mentally ill, but did not elaborate.

Attorney Gene Hart, who is representing Campbell, said in February that Campbell may suffer from undiagnosed schizophrenia. The lawyer said Campbell would undergo a mental health evaluation, but it’s unclear if that took place. Hart presented no evidence Wednesday and declined to comment after the hearing.

During cross examination, Hart asked Wetherell if she heard Campbell say he was hearing voices. Wetherell said no. Multiple law enforcement witnesses testified Wednesday that Campbell was coherent and aware of his time and place.

In Campbell’s pockets, police found a kit for picking locks and a .38 Special snub-nosed revolver, said Arthur Wouters of the Virginia State Police. In the cylinder were five fired cartridge cases.

In his duffel, police said they discovered a Stevens 320 shotgun, a Savage Arms 12-gauge shotgun, an air rifle, shotgun shells and bullet fragments. They also found a magazine with 14 rounds that matched the Glock 40 carried by Painter.

When police responded to Painter and Jefferson, they couldn’t find Painter’s gun. Jefferson, who was a campus security officer and not a full-fledged police officer, was unarmed. They later found Painter’s gun in the river.

The .38 Special and Stevens 320 belonged to Campbell, Garst said. He purchased them in 2020, and at least one came from the Green Top Sporting Goods store in Ashland.

Garst didn’t say why Campbell was so heavily armed.

“Maybe we’ll never know what was afoot,” she said.