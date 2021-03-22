Officer shot in Virginia during retrieval of runaway cow

HARRISONBURG — A police officer was accidentally shot after he and others tried to corral a cow that had escaped from a livestock auction and was wandering city streets.

Harrisonburg police told news outlets the officer was shot in the lower body Saturday night. Police said Sunday he was in stable condition at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. Police spokesman Pete Ritchie said he had no updated information to release on Monday.

Police were investigating whether the officer was shot by a colleague or someone else involved in the retrieval effort.