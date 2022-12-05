 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Official: 2 killed in explosion at Virginia welding business

  • 0
US-NEWS-EXPLOSION-FIRE-AT-VIRGINIA-BEACH-1-VP.jpg

Two people and a dog died during an explosion that caused a fire Monday morning at Neptune Welding in Virginia Beach in the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

 Kendall Warner

VIRGINIA BEACH — Two people were killed Monday when a storage tank exploded at a Virginia welding business, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to Neptune Welding on Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 a.m., news outlets reported.

A fuel storage tank exploded, igniting the fire, Virginia Beach Fire Department Capt. James Ingledue said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire and no other buildings had significant damage from the blaze, officials said. Investigators determined that the blaze was accidental.

Officials have not identified the two victims.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero-covid' ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News