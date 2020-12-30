Officials: All long-term care facility residents, staff in Va. could receive first vaccine dose within a month

But vaccinations among long-term care residents and staff in Virginia have seen a slow rollout, even as they make up nearly 20,500 of the state's total case count. Of the 285,725 vaccine doses distributed, less than 20% have been administered, according to the Virginia Department of Health dashboard tracking vaccine data.

The process is expected to quicken in the upcoming weeks, said Christie Gray, head of immunization for the Virginia Department of Health, during a media briefing Wednesday.

"We're working around the clock," Gray said. "We are pleased with our progress but we have a long way to go, and I think we will continue to get more efficient as we've been planning so long to [get] all of these moving pieces in place. And now it's working."

Northam said while vaccinations being underway is a "light at the end of this long, dark tunnel," there are no plans to ease restrictions - especially as the state's percentage of positive test results has climbed to nearly 13%, a figure not recorded since May.

"But if people do the right thing and just be patient, we can get through this," Northam said. "We want to get our kids back in school. We want to get this back up and running and we all need to be part of the solution."