Officials: All long-term care facility residents, staff in Va. could receive first vaccine dose within a month

Stafford Roberts remained steady while the nurse pulled down his blue shirtsleeve to administer a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the long-term care facility resident — three weeks after vaccine shipments first arrived in Virginia.
In about 21 days, Roberts would receive the second dose that would vaccinate him against the virus that has killed more than 2,300 people in Virginia's long-term care facilities like his: Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Henrico County.
"I'll be here," he told the nurse Wednesday, grinning behind his Virginia Tech face mask.
Walgreens and CVS began on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for long-term care residents and staff in Virginia on Monday, and have administered the first round of vaccines to 61 long-term care facilities across the state.
In a media briefing Wednesday with Gov. Ralph Northam, State Health Secretary Dan Carey estimated all long-term care residents and staff in Virginia could receive the initial dose within a month. The state is expected to reach 370,000 vaccines distributed by Thursday.
For the nearly 500 residents and employees currently at Westport, a facility connected to 107 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths since March, Wednesday was a pivotal shift in a nearly year-long battle.
"This is all [residents] have. They can't see their families, and they really want to get to that point," said Jenni Johnson, Westport's regional director of clinical services. "We're excited. We're ready to start moving forward."
With a new coronavirus strain reported in Colorado that could prove more contagious than COVID-19, Johnson said Virginia facilities feel the vaccine will help prepare them for when it eventually shows up within the state.
Due to the high risk of spread within facilities, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended earlier this month that nursing home residents and employees be the first to receive vaccines - a move echoed by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living who reported the facilities are experiencing the worst outbreaks since the spring.
But vaccinations among long-term care residents and staff in Virginia have seen a slow rollout, even as they make up nearly 20,500 of the state's total case count. Of the 285,725 vaccine doses distributed, less than 20% have been administered, according to the Virginia Department of Health dashboard tracking vaccine data.
The process is expected to quicken in the upcoming weeks, said Christie Gray, head of immunization for the Virginia Department of Health, during a media briefing Wednesday.
"We're working around the clock," Gray said. "We are pleased with our progress but we have a long way to go, and I think we will continue to get more efficient as we've been planning so long to [get] all of these moving pieces in place. And now it's working."
Northam said while vaccinations being underway is a "light at the end of this long, dark tunnel," there are no plans to ease restrictions - especially as the state's percentage of positive test results has climbed to nearly 13%, a figure not recorded since May.
"But if people do the right thing and just be patient, we can get through this," Northam said. "We want to get our kids back in school. We want to get this back up and running and we all need to be part of the solution."
Richmond officials warn against New Year's Eve celebrations
In a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts, said the health department fears virus spread in the aftermath of the holiday season and advised against breaking public health guidance for New Year's Eve celebrations.
“Even before the end of the holiday season, we’ve already started to see increases above and beyond what we were seeing after Thanksgiving,” Viray said, noting spikes in hospitalizations and ventilator use..
Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows Richmond hospitals averaging five available ICU beds, with VCU Medical Center's ICU operating at 95% capacity.
Even though the city has administered 904 doses of the vaccine, it has a long way to go before reaching population immunity, Mayor Levar Stoney said.
"This is not the time or moment for a big blow out. The rules will still apply to all our restaurants and bars – you have to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.," Stoney said. "Those are the rules and they will be enforced on New Year’s Eve. There are no exceptions. We are in the middle of a pandemic so we have to alter the way we celebrate.”
Virginia Department of Fire cautions mishandling dry ice used to store vaccine
The Virginia Department of Fire Programs released a statement Wednesday cautioning against the dangers of mishandling the dry ice used to store the COVID-19 vaccines, which require ultra-low temperatures. When dry ice warms and turns into a gas in a confined space, it can displace the oxygen , said Michael Reilly, executive director of VDFP.
This could result in individuals having respiratory issues and going unconscious. If gas is released while in transport, there's also potential risk of explosion and burns upon contact.
“First responders who are trained in hazardous materials response are aware of the proper handling, storage, and disposal of dry ice. We remain partners in response and prevention," Reilly said. "We also want to stress the importance of risk mitigation during such an unprecedented time.”
By the numbers
The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,048 new cases on Wednesday, reaching a total of 344,345 cases. More than 144,000 of those cases — about 42% — occurred in the last month and a half.
The state is now averaging more than 3,600 cases per day and has had 4,984 deaths, an additional 64 since Tuesday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association continues to report an increase in hospitalizations statewide. Its COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed 2,707 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This is the highest number of people hospitalized that the group has recorded. More than 30,000 total people have been hospitalized and discharged throughout the pandemic.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,910 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 178 hospitalizations reported since Tuesday. The website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, 44,167 cases were associated with the state’s 1,915 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 39,254 cases, 2,100 hospitalizations and 659 deaths.
Richmond has had 9,046 cases, 555 hospitalizations, 94 deaths and 131 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 14,330 cases, 677 hospitalizations, 203 deaths and 90 outbreaks.
Henrico has had 12,157 cases, 677 hospitalizations, 291 deaths and 116 outbreaks. Hanover has had 3,721 cases, 191 hospitalizations and 71 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
