Officials say shortage of volunteer firefighters an 'overlooked crisis' across Virginia and U.S.

The National Volunteer Fire Council reports that not only is the numbers of volunteer declining, but the volunteer forces are getting older. In the mid-1980s, 132,000 volunteers were under the age of 30 and today just 90,000. The number of volunteers over the age of 40, like Baldwin, has been steadily increasing over the past three decades from 164,000 in 1987 to 176,000 in 2017.

Brayden Mast, 18, is a newly-trained firefighter at the Henry Volunteer Fire Station 6, located near Hanover High School where he took part in the emergency medical and firefighting program and where he recently graduated.

Mast said that while in high school he visited a fire station when he was 17-years-old. "After my first day with them, the brotherhood, the family aspect of it, being treated as an individual who is equal to [others] in the department. It was an experience I hadn't had anywhere else," he said.

"I decided I wanted to move forward, get my yellow helmet and become a firefighter, not just an EMT, and from there on I've enjoyed every single second of it," said Mast.

He said he would tell anyone considering volunteering: "If you are looking for a hands-on job, something where you can be involved in your community and help out every single day and do things that you wouldn't be able to do anywhere else, the Hanover Fire Department's for you."