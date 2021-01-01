On first day of 2021, Va. sees more than 5,100 new COVID cases, positivity rate jumps to 14.3%

For the second day in a row, Virginia's COVID-19 caseload increased by more than 5,100. Public health officials have said the state could experience yet another a spike in infections in the aftermath of holiday gatherings and high traveler numbers since Christmas.

The total number of cases surpassed 350,000 on the first day of 2021. Almost 60% — or 206,000 infections — were reported in the last three months. That's an average of nearly 69,000 new cases each month since October.

While testing numbers continue to trend downward, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus has jumped to 14.3% — the positivity rate the state had when entering Phase One on May 15. That same day, Virginia was reporting 28,672 total cases. In the last week, the state reported nearly that much with almost 27,000 additional infections.

Health officials have said the rise in cases is a vital indicator to gauging the current level of spread and preparing hospitals for potential surges, since there's a significant lag in the reporting of deaths. Virginia has had a total of 5,081 deaths, an increase of 49 from Thursday.