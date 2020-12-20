Only 1 Republican in Virginia's congressional delegation recognizes Biden as next president

“President Trump has also voiced his support for this lawsuit, and many Americans are encouraged that this case will bring additional clarity and accountability to our democratic processes,” Wittman wrote. “To restore the confidence of all Americans that the rule of law will be upheld — and our elections will be secure — we believe the Supreme Court must review and adjudicate these important issues.

Riggleman said that while some members of Congress truly believe what they’re saying, he said it’s mostly “messaging to the constituents.”

“The 126 members who signed onto that Texas lawsuit, there will be no repercussions and they’ll actually probably gain votes,” Riggleman said in a Wednesday interview. “It’s frustrating; it makes me mad. It’s like they built a self-licking ice cream cone where they feed disinformation to the people, and then they say they have their support, but they’re the ones who planted the disinformation.”

Riggleman will be succeeded in January by Bob Good, a religious conservative from Campbell County who ousted Riggleman during a drive-thru convention over the summer after Riggleman caused an uproar among conservatives for officiating a same-sex wedding.