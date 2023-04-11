The organization created to allocate over half a billion dollars in settlements between opioid manufacturers and distributors and the state of Virginia has made its first ever grant award.

Virginia's Opioid Abatement Authority announced Monday in a statement that it would be providing nearly $116,000 to Washington County to support the development of the Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery Center, a 54-bed facility near downtown Abingdon that will provide post-detox and early recovery services for women from 16 localities across southwestern Virginia.

The facility is scheduled to open Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting featuring Attorney General Jason Miyares, who has finalized more than $500 million in settlement agreements to be paid over the course of 18 years — an amount that Miyares said could potentially double as additional settlements are reached.

“Every community in Virginia has been impacted by the opioid crisis, and my office will continue to demand accountability from those who profited,” Miyares said in a release.

Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County, the chairman of the Opioid Abatement Authority, called the grant "a great start," noting that there were no such facilities for women within 150 miles of the site of the new center. Fairview Housing Management Corporation, the nonprofit that Washington County partnered with on this project, operates a similar center for adult men in Bristol.

"We are so pleased that Washington County and its partners are addressing such a significant gap," Pillion said in a statement. "Once again, a community in Southwest Virginia is setting the standard for the rest of the state.”

Tony McDowell, the abatement authority's executive director, told the Times-Dispatch that the lack of existing services for women in Southwest Virginia makes it particularly difficult to estimate the number of women affected by substance abuse disorders in the region, but that "there's a good chance that (the facility) is going to be full" shortly after it opens.

Dr. Sarah Melton, the chair of OAA's grants committee, praised the collaborative approach that Washington County took to its grant application. In addition to the OAA award, Washington County is also contributing $200,000 of funding it received directly from the settlements, paired with just over $24,000 of settlement funds from Smyth County. The Wellspring Foundation, a health care-focused philanthropic organization in southwest Virginia, is giving $200,000 of funding as well, along with additional support from several other donors.

"They brought so many partners together from the community as part of this application," Melton said via press release. "When you see this kind of collaboration, it provides confidence that these funds are being put to the best possible use."

