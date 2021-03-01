OSIG turns over parole board records to Northam, who wants outside investigation

At the governor's demand, a state watchdog agency provided him with records related to the agency's investigation of how the Virginia Parole Board handled release of a man who killed a Richmond police officer in 1979. Gov. Ralph Northam's spokeswoman said Monday that the governor wants an outside investigation and will talk to lawmakers about next steps.

The Office of the State Inspector General provided Northam with the records on Friday night after the governor's general counsel, Rita Davis, made several requests. In her third request, she told OSIG the state constitution required OSIG to turn over the records.

The records related to a new development last week in a controversy from 2020. Last year, the parole board opted to release Vincent Martin, who had been sentenced in 1980 to life in prison in the killing of Officer Michael P. Connors.

After a complaint about how the parole board handled the case, OSIG launched an investigation.

The OSIG investigation found the board failed to give proper notification to Richmond’s top prosecutor before granting Martin parole, did not earnestly attempt to contact the victim’s family beforehand, and denied one of Martin’s alleged victims in a separate case a chance to address the board, among other issues. That was detailed in a six-page report.