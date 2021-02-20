Pandemic Parallels: Older adults remember polio vaccines

After cases peaked in 1952, with roughly 58,000 people diagnosed with polio in the U.S., the final case of wild-virus polio in the U.S. was reported in 1979.

Polio impacted thousands of children annually into the late 1950s. It was typically identified by paralyzed limbs, most frequently the legs. By 1957, there were less than 6,000 cases, and it had dropped to 120 cases by 1964, thanks to vaccines.

The coronavirus pandemic is harder to identify physically and largely plagues the lungs, which can lead to pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock or death, in severe cases. Now those same children who were most vulnerable to the polio epidemic are grown and at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two doses of Salk’s polio vaccine are 90% effective or more and three doses boosts the effectiveness to 99-100%. Pfizer and Moderna report their vaccines show approximately 95% efficacy at preventing both mild and severe symptoms of COVID-19.

“I believe in these shots, and I believe they’re doing the best thing they can,” Hartt said.

According to the March of Dimes, the leading global agency fighting polio, up to 95% of people infected with polio were asymptomatic.