Parole board chairwoman said she received 'confidential subpoena'

Parole Board Chairwoman Tonya Chapman wrote to some employees in April to say she had received a "confidential subpoena," and asked for months of emails and other records, according to an email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

It's unclear who sent the subpoena or why, but the board was embroiled in controversy in April over revelations that board members violated policy and state law in the process they used to release some people from prison onto parole.

Chapman did not respond to voicemails left Monday and Tuesday requesting an interview or to emails on Monday and Tuesday including detailed written questions.

The Times-Dispatch reported earlier this week that Chapman is spending her final weeks on the job conducting an investigation of parole board staffers - which Attorney Gen.-elect Jason Miyares said in a letter to her has put staffers in fear of their jobs. It's not clear if the subpoena is related to Chapman's investigation.

Chapman wrote in late April: "I have received a CONFIDENTIAL subpoena for the below information. Please advise today if you do not have any of the information requested, otherwise it needs to be sent to me by Friday April 30, 2021."