Parole board chairwoman said she received 'confidential subpoena'

Parole Board Chairwoman Tonya Chapman wrote to some employees in April to say she had received a "confidential subpoena," and asked for months of emails and other records, according to an email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
It's unclear who sent the subpoena or why, but the board was embroiled in controversy in April over revelations that board members violated policy and state law in the process they used to release some people from prison onto parole.
Chapman did not respond to voicemails left Monday and Tuesday requesting an interview or to emails on Monday and Tuesday including detailed written questions.
The Times-Dispatch reported earlier this week that Chapman is spending her final weeks on the job conducting an investigation of parole board staffers - which Attorney Gen.-elect Jason Miyares said in a letter to her has put staffers in fear of their jobs. It's not clear if the subpoena is related to Chapman's investigation.
Chapman wrote in late April: "I have received a CONFIDENTIAL subpoena for the below information. Please advise today if you do not have any of the information requested, otherwise it needs to be sent to me by Friday April 30, 2021."
She asked for 18 months of all emails between two parole board employees, asked for notes and memos sent to the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) and asked for other emails and records, some relating to Judge Adrianne Bennett, the former chairwoman of the parole board.
OSIG, a watchdog agency, investigated Bennett and the parole board beginning in 2020 and found the misconduct, which included the board not properly notifying victims' family and prosecutors about people being released from prison and not endeavoring to notify victims in some cases that parole was being considered, according to OSIG reports.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin plans to replace the five-member parole board after he's sworn in on Jan. 15. That gives Chapman, who was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020, less than three weeks left in the position.
Attorney Gen.-elect Jason Miyares wrote to Chapman last week and cautioned her not to fire any staff for cooperating with OSIG. Chapman responded in a letter to Miyares that he had his facts wrong, and that she was investigating allegations first brought to her in April that parole board staffers may have accessed inmate records without needing to, and possibly illegally shared those records.
Among questions The Times-Dispatch sent to Chapman were who brought that to her attention in April, whether she's been working on the investigation since April or if something new recently developed, whether she had discussed her investigation with state Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran (the governor's cabinet member who oversees the parole board), whether she anticipates taking any action, and whether the "confidential subpoena" she reported receiving in April is connected to her current investigation.
Grant Neely, a spokesman for Northam, said the governor's office is not involved in Chapman's investigation. Asked when Moran became aware of it, he and Moran did not respond.
Staff writer Mark Bowes contributed to this report.
