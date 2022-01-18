Partisan debate erupts in Va. Senate over Miyares' firing of 30 in AG's office

Obenshain, who narrowly lost the race for attorney general to Herring in 2013, said in a speech that eight years ago, when Democrat Herring became attorney general, succeeding Republican Ken Cuccinelli, that Herring let go of 38 people in the attorney general's office.

(Michael Kelly, who was the chief of staff to Herring, disputed that number and said he had no idea where it came from. Obenshain later said the number is 43 and said Miyares' office has information. Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said the number was compiled from conversations with the administration of Republican Cuccinelli, who preceded Herring in the office.)

Obenshain said in his speech that the cases the fired lawyers were handling are still being handled by the attorney general. The person occupying the office changes, and that person is still responsible for handling cases, he said.

"The attorney general of Virginia has not withdrawn from those cases," he said. "Should he choose to do so, he will have to go to those courts and withdraw. This is quite frankly exactly what happens every four years or in this instance, eight years."