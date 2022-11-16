Parts of Virginia are getting a new area code. Here's where.

A swath of Virginia from the Northern Neck through Richmond to Dinwiddie and Buckingham counties to the south and west will get a new, additional telephone area code, the State Corporation Commission ordered.

Nobody’s current number would change and lose its 804-prefix, the SCC said on Wednesday. But newly issued numbers will get the new code, beginning in 2024.

The move comes at the request of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes to 20 countries, including the United States, Canada and 18 Caribbean nations and territories.

Neither the plan administrator or the SCC said what the new overlay code’s number would be.

The plan administrator said the 804 area would run out of numbers to assign to telephones in the third quarter pf 2024.

The overlay code will be able to provide phone numbers for the next 32 years, it said.

The plan administrator proposed, and the SCC agreed, that it didn’t need to split the 804 territory, since people are already shifting to 10-digit dialing – that is, including the 804 code when making local calls – because of the introduction of the 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Phone companies are to launch a nine-month long consumer education program next year.

New numbers will get the new code in early 2024, beginning six months before the 804 is set to run out.

The new overlay is latest in a series of new codes for Virginia, which was assigned the 703 code for the entire state in 1947.

The eastern two-thirds of the state was split off to the 804 area in 1973, while Hampton Roads was split off in 1996 and assigned 757.

Although at the time, this was supposed to be a long-term answer, soaring demand for mobile phones and population growth meant the 804 was on track to run out of numbers early in the 2000s, and the SCC ordered a split to create the 434 area in 2000.

A June 2001 order on pooling phone numbers in the 804 area pushed back the need for any additional relief until now.

The parts of Virginia that remained in the 703, meanwhile, went through a similar series of splits.