Pediatric hospital beds in Richmond are nearly full, thanks to surge of RSV

A rush of respiratory illness in children is pushing children's hospital beds in greater Richmond to near capacity, stressing medical staffs and worrying doctors that the worst is yet to come.

Infants and toddlers are facing bouts of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses in greater numbers than normally seen this early in the flu season.

"We're very concerned when we see these number surging so early," said Dr. Shari Barkin, physician-in-chief for the Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, which is operating at 95% capacity.

The increase in pediatric viruses mirrors a national trend. Most pediatric beds are full in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Delaware, said Dr. Randy Geldreich, a pediatric emergency physician on the board of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians.

Hospitals are stretching their beds and staff and urging people to take preventative measures to slow the outbreak. Suggestions include wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding crowds and receiving a flu vaccine.

“If we could return to those precautions, we’d keep our kids healthy and out of the hospital and that would decrease stress on the system," Barkin said.

At Chippenham Hospital, the facility's roughly 36 inpatient pediatric beds have been full for the past month, according to federal data. About half the patients have RSV, said a spokesperson for HCA Healthcare, which owns the hospital.

Around the state, Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk and the University of Virginia Health are operating at 90% capacity. Inova Fairfax Hospital is above capacity.

St. Mary's Hospital, operated by Bon Secours, is the exception. It recently expanded its general pediatric unit to accommodate extra patients, a spokesperson for Bon Secours said. Last week, it had about 65 pediatric inpatient beds, and 25 were full, according to the federal data.

Most hospitals in the Richmond area don't have dedicated pediatric units, meaning a child needing treatment likely will end up at VCU, Chippenham or St. Mary's.

Fewer beds than there used to be

The number of pediatric beds in town shrank in April when Henrico Doctors' Hospital, owned by HCA, closed its pediatric and pediatric intensive care units. HCA cited low demand as the cause.

But the number is due to increase in the spring when the VCU children's hospital opens a 16-story in-patient tower. Capacity will expand from 58 general and intensive care unit beds to 72 with shell space to grow to 110 in the future.

In some instances, kids can be moved to adult beds if necessary, Geldreich said. But not at Chippenham, their spokesperson said. Kids need different amounts of medication and different equipment and have their own dedicated pediatricians caring for them. Chippenham will transfer patients to other hospitals if it can't find room upstairs.

Emergency rooms sometimes will hold patients until inpatient rooms become available, a practice known as boarding. Hospitals frequently boarded adult patients during the omicron surge the last time hospitals filled up.

With beds at a premium, ER patients who were already seen might return to the waiting room as they await test results. Sometimes, VCU can put two pediatric patients in one room, as long as they won't get each other sick.

Other patients, despite being sick, don't need to be hospitalized. There is a flu medication kids can take in the first days after infection that reduces the likelihood of needing hospitalization. Managing patients who don't require hospitalization is another important aspect of treating a surge, doctors said.

And hospitals are still dealing with nursing shortages brought on by the pandemic. While VCU has hired a number of new nurses, it continues to rely on short-term agency nurses, too, Barkin said.

The acceleration in cases has gotten bad enough that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, wrote to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and CDC Administrator Rochelle Walensky, asking how their agencies would increase flu vaccination rates, improve data reporting and increase engagement with health care providers.

"The early start of flu-like illness season, coupled with lower flu vaccine coverage rates, could strain our health care providers, who have already spent more than two exhausting years on the front lines battling COVID-19," Spanberger said.

Lower immunity, lower vaccination rates

Since early September, the number of Virginia residents visiting emergency rooms and urgent care clinics with RSV has quadrupled, according to the state health department.

Experts blame the surge on lower immunity caused by the decreased spread of viruses during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As mask-wearing became common, flu almost disappeared in Virginia.

Early flu vaccination rates are down, too. The percentage of state residents ages six months to 4 years who receive a flu vaccine in summer or early fall has dropped from more than 20% to almost 10% during the past three years.

More than usual, patients are showing up in emergency rooms with cold symptoms such as runny nose, cough and sore throat. Geldreich estimated the number of patients is 30% to 50% higher than this time of the year before the pandemic. Total emergency room visits in the state, including adults, are up 6% since August.

Most pediatric patients don't need hospitalization, but the sheer volume is so high that hospitals are filling up. The sickest kids are typically infants to pre-school age, and the ones who need hospitalization are breathing fast, gasping for air or struggle to speak because they can't get breathe well.

Once hospitalized, kids might receive oxygen, nebulizer treatments, steroids and fever-reducing medications. The sickest, who go to pediatric intensive-care units, might be put on ventilators.

In most years, between one and six Virginia children dies from a flu-associated illness. Patients with complications, such as asthma, diabetes and heart conditions face the greatest risk. Only one child has died with flu in the past two seasons and there have been no deaths so far this season.

In Virginia, the flu season typically begins in October, peaks in February and declines in the spring. Doctors are worried that if cases are this high now, the winter will be especially bad. If the state continues its current trajectory, this will be the worst flu season in at least four years.

"I'm concerned the winter will become worse before it gets better," Geldreich said.