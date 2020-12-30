Pending federal execution a relic of a deadly, consequential era in Richmond

Cory Johnson was sentenced to death a generation ago during a murder wave that swept Richmond and the rest of the country, triggering law-and-order crackdowns in Richmond and Washington.
In the decade that started in 1988, there were at least 100 murders per year in the city, a per capita homicide rate that perennially ranked among the highest in the U.S. The toll peaked at 160 in 1994, with many of the killings drug- and firearm-related.
"That was that crack epidemic, man. Everything was going wild," recalled C.T. Woody Jr., a former Richmond sheriff whose 23 years as a homicide detective included that 10-year span.
The mayhem helped spur landmark criminal justice changes in Virginia including the end of parole, longer sentences for violent crimes and the construction of new prisons that would be filled, in significant part, by young Black males, as were most of the murder victims.
If Johnson is executed on Jan. 14 for the capital murders of seven people, he may be the only drug gang member put to death for any of the nearly 1,200 Richmond murders committed from 1988 through 1997.
Although Virginia ranks second only to Texas among states in executing killers since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the death penalty to resume in 1976, Johnson was prosecuted in federal, not state court.
In response to the crack epidemic, Congress enacted laws that stiffened terms for crack cocaine and for using firearms in connection with drug dealing and adding more death penalty-eligible crimes. Federal law enforcement also had tools that were not available to local and state police.
But prior to 2020, there had not been a federal execution since 2003. Then the Trump administration recently began carrying out death sentences imposed decades earlier.
Ten have been conducted since July and two, one of them Johnson's, are set for this month, less than a week before Trump leaves office and President-Elect Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, is sworn in.
The federal executions come at a time when capital punishment has ground to a halt in Virginia – in practice, if not in law, just as it did in the federal system for 17 years until 2020.
There has not been a new death sentence imposed in a Virginia court for almost a decade and no state execution in four years.
And public and political sentiment has swung toward leniency and fairness in sentencing reforms, as crime has dropped and prison costs have risen in recent decades.
"There may be no issue that better illustrates the change in the political environment on sentencing policy than crack cocaine," said Marc Mauer, the former executive director of The Sentencing Project.
In 1986 and 1988, Congress adopted mandatory drug-sentencing penalties that punished crack cocaine offenses, which tended to be committed by Black suspects, far more harshly than crimes involving powder cocaine.
Mauer said that selling just 5 grams of crack – the weight of two sugar packs – would net the same five-year mandatory sentence imposed for selling 500 grams – more than half a pound – of powder cocaine.
In the past 15 years, things have changed. Congress passed the Fair Sentencing Act in 2010, which reduced, but did not eliminate, the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine, and the First Step Act of 2018 applied those changes retroactively to inmates in federal prison, Mauer said.
Also, the U.S. Sentencing Commission reduced the sentencing guidelines for crack offenses in 2007 and again in 2018. Mauer said the unfairness of the crack penalties was recognized by President Obama as he commuted drug sentences for 1,700 individuals during his terms, many of whom had been sentenced for a crack offense.
Three decades ago, however, things were very different.
Those were busy years for Woody. While the violence was not all drug-related, the gangs conducted ambushes, executions and even gun battles on Richmond streets in broad daylight.
The Johnson/Brown outfit's warring with rival gangs may have claimed as many as 30 lives, many of them in the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond. The gang was named after the principals, Eugene Johnson, now serving life, and Clayton Brown, shot to death in 1990.
Howard C. Vick Jr., a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted members of that gang, recalled that Eugene Johnson once told him that "'If you don't drop a dead body every once in a while, your money doesn't come off the street.'"
The Johnson/Brown gang had just been put behind bars with multiple federal life sentences in 1991, when Cory Johnson and some drug-dealing colleagues arrived in Richmond, set up shop and promptly took murder up a whole notch.
Johnson, Richard Tipton, now 50, and Vernon Lance Thomas, 53, grew up together in New York's Spanish Harlem. The gang started in New York and Trenton, N.J., before selling drugs in Richmond.
In just 45 days in early 1992, at least 11 people were shot or stabbed to death by the gang, which included James H. Roane Jr., 55, and others from Richmond. Ten of the 11 slayings were drug-related and nine eligible for the death penalty.
"They came down here and took over up in the Newtowne area dealing drugs," Woody recalled. "We started closing in on 'em so they started killing the snitches and everybody that worked for 'em," he said.
Woody was the lead homicide detective in the Johnson/Brown and Newtowne gang investigations. His life was threatened numerous times and his family had to move for safety.
He said that one of the attractions for bringing the cases to federal court instead of Richmond Circuit Court was because there was no parole in the federal system and the bad actors would be locked up longer. Parole did not end for crimes prosecuted in Virginia courts until Jan. 1, 1995.
Rchard Cullen, then the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said there was another strong reason for handling the cases in federal court – U.S. grand juries, which could secretly subpoena witnesses to build cases.
Potentially strong, mandatory minimum sentences for firearm violations and other crimes could compel the cooperation of gang members.
There also was the federal Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute, commonly known as the "Kingpin Statute" which was aimed at major drug traffickers, Cullen said.
Richmond police and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office worked closely with the FBI, other federal investigators and the U.S. attorney's office at the time to target the drug gangs.
Vick, who prosecuted both the Johnson/Brown and the Newtown gang defendants, also credited the ability to try alleged conspirators together in one trial.
Virginia can bring death penalty cases, said Vick. "But putting it together in a big conspiracy, allowing all the conspiratorial evidence to come in, it almost dictated that it goes to federal court," he said.
Tipton was 22, Johnson was 24 and Roane was 26 when they went to trial in federal court in Richmond in January and February of 1993. They were named in a 33-count indictment charging each with multiple crimes.
They faced death sentences for murder while operating a criminal enterprise under legislation passed by Congress just four years before their trial.
After 25 days of trial, a federal jury imposed death sentences on the men.
Johnson was sentenced to die for the capital murders of Peyton Maurice Johnson, 27; Louis Julius Johnson Jr., 29; Bobby Long, 34; Dorothy Armstrong, 23; Anthony Carter, 42; Linwood Chiles, 34; and Curtis Lee Thorne, 38.
Tipton was sentenced to death for three of six capital murder convictions and Roane for one of three. The three are the longest serving inmates now on federal death row. Thomas, who was tried separately, was sentenced to life.
Woody left the police department in 2002 to serve as chief investigator for the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and then was elected city sheriff before retiring in 2017. He was credited for get-tough measures, such as the end of parole, with the dramatic decrease in murder and other violent crime.
Also, said Woody, "I think it was Project Exile. I think it was longer sentences."
"We joined in cooperation with the FBI and DEA and we stopped taking them to state court and started taking them to federal court where they were getting more time and they were being sent farther away from the city of Richmond ... and just wiping those old gangs," he said.
Under Project Exile, a person arrested in Richmond for dealing or buying drugs while carrying a gun or committing another gun crime could be referred to federal court by the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Under federal law, a felon convicted of a crime involving possession of a gun receives a mandatory five-year sentence in addition to the sentence received for the triggering crime.
In 1997, when Project Exile began, there were 140 homicides in Richmond. Comparing the first 10 months of 1998 with the same period in 1997, homicides in Richmond were down 36 percent and those committed by firearms down 41 percent.
For all of 1998, the number of murders in the city dropped to 94, and has remained below 100 ever since.
By 2010, authorities said more than 1,300 people convicted of firearm charges in Richmond's U.S. District Court were sentenced to a combined 8,000 years in federal prisons under Project Exile.
Woody is not the only person crediting Project Exile, among other factors, with reducing Richmond's murder rate.
The program, copied elsewhere, was started by James Comey when he was a federal prosecutor in Richmond and before he became the FBI director. Former Richmond mayor and now U.S. senator Tim Kaine also gives Exile credit with saving lives.
But studies have questioned how much Project Exile had to do with the drop in homicides. In 2002, the Brookings Institution found that the decrease in gun homicide rates in Richmond and other East Coast cities would have been likely to occur without the implementation of Project Exile.
The study looked at firearm homicides from 1990 through 1999 and found that cities with the highest homicide rates during the mid-1990s experienced the largest decreases later in the decade; and cities with the largest homicide rate increases in the 1980s and early 1990s also experienced the largest decreases during the late 1990s.
Project Exile has also been criticized by some for disproportionately hitting low-income African-Americans with long terms in prisons far from home.
Mauer, with The Sentencing Project, concedes that more imprisonment had some impact on crime but does not believe it was a major factor.
"Starting in the mid-80s, crack – not the drug itself but the drug market – contributed significantly to the rise in violent crime," Mauer said. "All of a sudden you have people competing for space in the drug market and the way they settle their disputes is often by using those guns."
"These epidemics are terrible while they are happening but they typically don't last long – three to five years at their peak," Mauer said.
"Every state has experienced a substantial decline in crime since the early to mid-90s," he said. "Violent crime, over all, is down 40 percent in the last 25 years. That’s true both of high-incarceration states and low-incarceration states."
He said there is little evidence that the severity of punishment has a big effect on crime. "Most people committing crimes don't expect to get caught – whether it’s for shoplifting or murder or anything in between ... so they’re not thinking about the possible penalty or whether the legislature just changed it last year."
"Not to mention many violent crimes are committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol. So, to think that these people are rationally calculating their potential sentence doesn't get us very far, either," contends Mauer.
Cory Johnson's lawyers and some defense experts contend he is intellectually disabled – more so than Newtowne gang member Thomas who was spared the death penalty – and ineligible to be executed. They also said that he has been a model inmate with no history of any altercations or violence during his 27 years in prison.
Johnson did not respond to requests for comment from the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2020 when former U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that some executions would resume.
However, in September 1994, when Johnson, Tipton and Roane constituted half of the nation's entire federal death row, all three spoke with The Times-Dispatch as Virginia was gearing up to end parole and Richmond was about to set an annual murder record.
"I went to the 'Scared Straight' program when I was about 12 years old," said Johnson, then 24. He lived in Queens at the time and toured a New York state penitentiary where hardened inmates described prison life in graphic terms.
But while "everybody gets advice, not everybody takes it," he said. "No one ever told me that within 13 years I'd be locked up on death row."
Now, he said, "I sit and think about those things that happened."
(804) 649-6340