Pending federal execution a relic of a deadly, consequential era in Richmond

Howard C. Vick Jr., a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted members of that gang, recalled that Eugene Johnson once told him that "'If you don't drop a dead body every once in a while, your money doesn't come off the street.'"

The Johnson/Brown gang had just been put behind bars with multiple federal life sentences in 1991, when Cory Johnson and some drug-dealing colleagues arrived in Richmond, set up shop and promptly took murder up a whole notch.

Johnson, Richard Tipton, now 50, and Vernon Lance Thomas, 53, grew up together in New York's Spanish Harlem. The gang started in New York and Trenton, N.J., before selling drugs in Richmond.

In just 45 days in early 1992, at least 11 people were shot or stabbed to death by the gang, which included James H. Roane Jr., 55, and others from Richmond. Ten of the 11 slayings were drug-related and nine eligible for the death penalty.

"They came down here and took over up in the Newtowne area dealing drugs," Woody recalled. "We started closing in on 'em so they started killing the snitches and everybody that worked for 'em," he said.

Woody was the lead homicide detective in the Johnson/Brown and Newtowne gang investigations. His life was threatened numerous times and his family had to move for safety.