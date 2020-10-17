Pipeline opponent falsely said to be part of Antifa, lawsuit claims

By attaching the label to pipeline protesters, Mountain Valley is attempting to intimidate and silence them, according to Alan Graf, president of the Southwest Virginia chapter of the National Lawyers Guild. Graf said he was not speaking for the lawyers guild.

In lawsuits filed in Giles County Circuit Court, Gray, Jones and Beeler are seeking $4 million each in damages from Mountain Valley, Global Security and their employees. The two companies declined to comment Wednesday on the pending litigation.

The lawsuits give the following account:

On August 24, 2018, the trio went to visit a cemetery in Craig County that is adjacent to a right of way for the pipeline, which is being built through Southwest Virginia. They had permission from the landowner and planned to pay their respects to a friend buried in the cemetery and observe the pipeline work nearby.

But after a dispute arose over how they got to the site and where they parked their vehicles, Mountain Valley and Global Security called for police. A Virginia state trooper responded but declined to file charges, in part because the right of way was not posted with “no trespassing” signs.