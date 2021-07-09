Plans canceled for one of two gas power plants in Charles City; opponents say mystery surrounds fossil fuel interests there

“We felt it was best to take back ownership," she said. As far as forgiving the penalty, she said, "If we tried to go after C4GT for $150,000, we would probably spend $150,000 in litigation fees.”

She also said she and the board of supervisors are hearing citizen concerns and trying to be transparent.

"The board of supervisors and I have learned that we have to bring forth communications better so that people can see what we’re doing," she said. "We’ve learned a lot of hard lessons from the power plant projects, in doing more outreach."

The Virginia General Assembly passed an environmental law in 2020 called the Clean Economy Act that will eventually curtail the use of natural gas to create power. But under the law, the Chickahominy gas plant in Charles City, if built, could operate through 2050.

Roberts, the retired paralegal who is helping lead opposition is active in Concerned Citizens of Charles City County and spent several hundred dollars in fees making FOIA requests to the county. She said people first found out about the two gas plant plans in mid-2019 via the groups Mothers Out Front and the Sierra Club.

"We constantly get, 'Well, I don't know,'" Roberts said, referring to citizen requests for information. "It gets just so frustrating that you go in circles."