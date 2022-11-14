Police charge Richmond native with killing 3 UVa football players, wounding 2 others

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot to death, police on Monday charged a UVa student from Richmond with murder, as the state again drew national attention for a deadly on-campus shooting.

Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. – apprehended 80 miles away in Henrico County on Monday morning – with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting deaths of Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr.

Police and university officials said two other people were wounded in the shooting on a charter bus in Culbreth Garage on the north end of campus. University President Jim Ryan said during a news conference Monday that one was in critical condition and the other was in good condition.

School officials did not confirm the identities of the wounded, and Ryan said authorities did not yet have "a full understanding of the motive and circumstances." Students on the bus had returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington.

The shootings – which required students and school personnel to shelter in place during a 12-hour manhunt – once again threw a Virginia campus into grief and mourning, nine months after a former Ashland resident allegedly shot and killed two Bridgewater College law enforcement officials and 15 years after a gunman at Virginia Tech killed 32 people and wounded 17 others.

"This is an unimaginably sad day for our community," Ryan said during a news conference. "The entire university community is grieving this morning."

UVa canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday. The school also canceled its scheduled basketball game Monday night against Northern Iowa.

Jones, the alleged gunman, grew up in Richmond in the Essex Village and Mosby Court housing complexes and played football at Varina and Petersburg high schools, graduating from Petersburg in 2018. According to the UVa athletic department website, Jones played football for the school in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.

UVa police Chief Tim Longo said at the news conference that Jones came to the attention of the university's threat assessment team earlier in the fall. Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person, who contacted authorities, Longo said. The person never saw the weapon, he said, and Jones never made a threat.

"Mr. Jones also had come to the attention of the threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort," Longo added. "I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process."

The university attempted to contact Jones and reached his roommate instead — who did not see a weapon. It’s unclear at this time if police spoke with Jones and what came of their investigation. Additionally, Jones committed a concealed weapon violation in the Charlottesville area in February of last year, which Longo said the university was aware of.

School policy requires that students report such violations, but Longo said that Jones hadn’t. The school’s judiciary committee began a disciplinary process but the case’s status is still pending.

Asked if Virginia’s red flag law could have played a role in prevention, state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said it’s too soon to know. Red flag laws allow residents to report another person's gun possession. If a court rules the person is a threat to himself or others, the court can order the confiscation of the firearm.

“Maybe there’s nothing we could have done — but maybe there is,” Deeds said.

During a dramatic moment at the UVa news conference, the police chief paused after another law enforcement officer told him the suspect was in custody.

"I just need a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief," Longo said.

'I just have no words'

The shootings on the bus Sunday night prompted a night of terror and tension on campus. Ryan said that at about 10:30 p.m. university police responded to a call of shots fired in the Culbreath parking garage area.

At 10:42, the university's emergency management Twitter account reported "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT."

UVa sophomore Em Gunter, 19, was watching a lecture in her dormitory when she heard six gunshots ring out. Gunter lives in the International Residential College, and she can see Culbreth Road from her window.

She sent a message to the 350 other residents in her building and told them to stay inside. She continued to hunker down in her room with friends, who felt terrified.

"I just have no words," Gunter said. "This is insane."

For 10 years, Gunter lived in Southwest Virginia, where the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech remains in the forefront of people's minds.

"April 16 was a solemn day for us," she said.

The university's emergency management department reported Jones as the suspect Sunday evening, describing him as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he might be driving a black sport utility vehicle with Virginia plates TWX-3580.

Pediatrician Carlos Armengol made his Monday morning commute to downtown Charlottesville through the Grounds and along Main Street and its usually bustling Corner District.

"The whole way was a ghost town," said Armengol. "There was no traffic and more police than pedestrians — pretty eerie feeling on a Monday morning in November."

By that point, Armengol knew why. As the parent of the UVa freshman, he'd been getting texts throughout the night and morning.

"I'm worried about my son who is locked down in his dorm and unable to leave," Armengol said. "I'm worried about the active shooter still out and about. And I'm worried about the psyche of my son and all the other students at the university."

In Henrico, police were on the lookout for Jones' vehicle, and a county officer spotted it Monday morning in the county's East End. Police took Jones into custody "without incident" shortly before 11 a.m. in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street.

Nowell Jinnette told The Times-Dispatch he stood two feet from Jones a few hours before he was apprehended.

Jinnette said he saw Jones walking around the outside of Acors and Griffith Inc. auto shop at Darbytown Road and Action Street at about 8:15 Monday morning.

“Anytime you see someone coming around that doesn’t belong or anything, it always draws your attention,” Jinnette said.

Around 10 to 12 police vehicles – local, state and federal – descended on Edgelawn Street, one resident said.

The block leads to a dead end, where police located Jones’ car parked near the end of the block, another resident said. It was not immediately clear why Jones stopped in the neighborhood.

At 10:34 Monday morning, the university announced it had lifted its order directing students to shelter in place, almost 12 hours after it was implemented.

'Something you pray never happens'

Chandler, a sophomore and a wide receiver, originally from Huntersville, North Carolina, previously played for the University of Wisconsin. Davis, a junior, was a wide receiver from Dorchester, South Carolina, and Perry, a senior, was a linebacker and defensive end from Miami.

Since 2002, there have been at least 14 incidents of gunfire on Virginia college campuses, according to news reports and data compiled by the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Everytown, which supports gun control, has tallied more than 200 shootings on or near colleges and 400 at K-12 schools in the United States since 2013.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at Virginia State University on Monday morning for a naturalization ceremony, said he was heartbroken at the tragedy.

"Right now our job is to support and comfort the families, students who were injured, the whole UVa and Charlottesville community," he said, adding: "This is something you pray never happens."

On Monday evening students at UVa planned an informal vigil, while fraternity houses coordinated displays of black bows on a campus united in grief.

As dusk descended after a long, painful day, students mingled about The Corner, the gathering spot across from Grounds.

Two male students walked in silence, hands in their pockets. When asked if they would like to talk, they said no, that they were late for a prayer service at nearby St. Paul’s Memorial Church.

The service was quiet and reflective, with about 200 people of all ages attending. Boxes of tissue were on each pew.

Update: Accused UVa shooter had a gun 2 months ago, bystander told university Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.

A prayer leader led the congregants in prayer for the three victims and also “for Christopher,” referring to the suspect police have in custody in connection with the deaths.

Earlier Monday, before its quarterly board meeting, Virginia Tech’s administration held a moment of silence in recognition of the deadly shooting at UVa. President Tim Sands said Virginia Tech’s administration reached out to support their UVa counterparts.​

“We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of life and injuries, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the wounded and the members of a UVa and Charlottesville community that are undergoing a traumatic experience right now,” Sands said.