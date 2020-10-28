Police, criminal justice reform bills prompted by demonstrations set to become Virginia law

* Require that law enforcement agencies and jails procure the employment histories of new hires, a policy intended to mitigate the possibility of an officer leaving an agency to avoid being fired for wrongdoing and seeking a job elsewhere.

* Make it easier for the state to permanently decertify police officers who commit wrongdoing, preventing them from ever serving on a force again in the state.

* Expand the Criminal Justice Services Board to include representatives for civil rights groups and communities of color.

* Ban the use of chokeholds by police unless it is “immediately necessary to protect the law-enforcement officer or another person.”

* Require law enforcement officers to intervene if they witness another officer engaged or trying to engage in excessive use of force.

* Make it illegal for law enforcement officers to have sex with people in their custody.

Northam also signed legislation to allow some convicted felons who are terminally ill to petition for parole, and allowing some state prison inmates convicted of nonviolent offenses to cut their sentences short by following prison rules and engaging in rehabilitation programs.

“The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery woke Americans to a longstanding problem that has existed for generations — and we know Virginia is not immune,” Locke said in a statement. “These are transformative bills that will make Virginians’ lives better, and I’m so proud to see them signed into law.”