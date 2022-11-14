 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify suspect in shooting on UVA campus

A shooting occurred late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Virginia. UVA policed identified a suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones.

Jones reportedly grew up in Richmond and played football at two area high schools.

At 10:42 p.m., the university's emergency management Twitter account reported "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT."

As of 1:20 a.m. authorities had not released word about any potential injuries or fatalities.

Culbreth Road is on the north end of campus near the school's theater. 

Around 10:15 p.m., UVA sophomore Em Gunter, 19, was watching a lecture in her dormitory when she heard six gunshots ring out. Gunter lives in the International Residential College, and she can see Culbreth Road from her window. 

She sent a message to the 350 other residents in her building and told them to stay inside. She continued to hunker down in her room with friends, who felt terrified.

"I just have no words," Gunter said. "This is insane." 

For 10 years, Gunter lived in Southwest Virginia, where the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech remains in the forefront of people's minds. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"April 16 was a solemn day for us," she said, referring to the 15th anniversary of the shooting.  

The emergency management department reported Jones as the suspect Sunday evening, describing him as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. 

UVA police said he is considered armed and dangerous and advised residents to shelter in place and reach out to family and friends. 

According to the UVA athletic department website, Jones played football for the school in 2018 but didn't appear in any games. 

He grew up in the Essex Village and Mosby Court housing complexes in Richmond, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch story. He was smart and quiet, a relative said.

“When I come into the classrooms, everything flowed,” Jones said at the time.

UVA

Louisa County Sheriff's K-9 Unit on the scene of a shooting investigation in Charlottesville on Sunday. 

According to the story, Jones’ father left the family when he was little, and Jones got in fights at school, leading to suspensions.

He played football at Varina and Petersburg High Schools and graduated from Petersburg in 2018.

This story will be updated. 

UVA

Charlottesville police block off Culbreth Road.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

