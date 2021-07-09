Policing, race heating up the pages of opinions in Richmond-based federal appeals court

"Thus, the dissent repeatedly evokes the grief and trauma of gun deaths only in the name of a familiar cause: police and prisons. Of course, 'it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail,'" wrote Gregory.

But, added Gregory, "I am skeptical that this logic genuinely respects and represents the humanity, dignity, and lived experience of those the dissent ventures to speak for."

"The dissent entirely disregards the systems, relationships, and foundational problems that have perpetuated Baltimore’s epidemic of violence," he wrote. "Baltimore was the first city to implement formal racial segregation in 1910; subsequently, the federal government further 'redlined' the city — assigning racial categories to city blocks and restricting home buying accordingly," he wrote.

"I accept that we disagree on these issues, even vehemently so. I do not accept, however, that some neighborhoods in Baltimore are hopeless absent this aerial surveillance," wrote Gregory.

Aaron-Andrew P. Bruhl, a professor at the William & Mary Law School, said, "Here we see some of our best and most respected judges responding to each other using unusually sharp language. Not something you see every day."