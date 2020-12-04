Portsmouth School Board renames schools honoring 2 US presidents

PORTSMOUTH — Schools in Virginia honoring two U.S. presidents who sided with or praised the Confederacy are getting new names, along with an elementary that honored a superintendent who funneled money away from Black schools.

The Portsmouth School Board voted 8-1 Thursday night to change the names of Woodrow Wilson High School, John Tyler Elementary School and James Hurst Elementary School, news outlets reported. Alumni and others had pushed for the changes following the global protests against racism and police brutality.

Board member Lakeesha Atkinson said it's about "righting the wrongs."

Wilson, a progressive reformer who established the federal income tax, the central banking system and was a leading architect of the League of Nations, was also the first Southerner to serve as president since the Civil War. A segregationist Democrat, he wrote a history textbook praising the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan, and worked to keep Black students out while serving as Princeton University's president.