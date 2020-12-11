Posthumous pardon and apology sought for 'Martinsville Seven' who were executed nearly 70 years ago

In 1950, the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals was not persuaded by the numbers — nor would be other courts in decades to come — and the justices rejected discrimination arguments based on the statistics.

“The response of the courts to the appeal of the Martinsville Seven was a very extreme example of how our courts have really simply refused to face the facts about racial discrimination and the death penalty,” said Bruck.

“There may be no case where the statistics were quite as extreme as in Martinsville in 1951,” he said.

“The evidence of race-based selectivity can be as plain as the nose on your face,” Bruck added, “but if the court is not willing to face up to it, then the executions proceed — and that’s been the story ever since Martinsville.”

Rise wrote that then-Chief Justice Edward W. Hudgins of the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals held in 1950 that although only Black defendants were being executed for rape, the court could not find “’a scintilla of evidence’” that Virginia reserved the death penalty for Blacks.

Hudgins concluded that the accusation by the attorneys was “’an abortive attempt to inject into the proceedings racial prejudice, which the trial court was careful to avoid,’” wrote Rise.