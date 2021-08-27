Powhatan County man hopes confidential records leaked to BuzzFeed will revive decade-old fraud allegations

As such, Marcellus and his lawyers filed a request that Engelmayer take the case back from the appeals court, arguing that the project discredited the government's claims that information shared with U.S. authorities was "meritless."

The U.S. attorney's office disagrees and argues that even if the SARs are relevant, obtaining them via a court-order, especially from a third party, is not appropriate. The law prohibits the use of SARs in "a private legal proceeding."

McSweeney wrote that, "To be sure, SARs do not by themselves 'prove' illegal activity, but the fact that SCB itself submitted them and that they appear to echo Relators' contentions, makes them powerful evidence to impeach the claims by Government witnesses that [Brutus's] position is meritless."

He wants the judge to order the disclosure of SARs in possession of BuzzFeed,to order the depositions from a New York Financial Services official and two FBI agents; and to order that they be given access to the 20,000 documents produced by Chandra, among other things.

The government said an unlawful disclosure to the media should not circumvent the confidentiality of leaked SAR reports and pointed to First Amendment concerns associated with compelling BuzzFeed to hand over files.