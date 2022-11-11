 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powhatan County woman hits $424,330 lottery jackpot

  • 0

Their A1 Since Day 1 burger brought folks in during Burger Week to experience the Grove Ave. spot with the vibe of a friend's basement bar. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A Powhatan County woman has won a $424,330 jackpot through the Virginia Lottery.

Barbara Hurst earned the prize through the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game on the website valottery.com.

Barbara Hurst

Barbara Hurst 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The jackpot grows as more people play. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.68, according to the lottery. 

“It’s just unbelievable,” Hurst told lottery officials. “I’m very excited!”

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News