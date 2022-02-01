Press groups concerned after Va. senator publicly attacks reporter who asked her questions

Dina Weinstein, president of the Society of Professional Journalists chapter in Virginia, said elected officials are accustomed to speaking with the press on Capitol Square, and Lucas' tweets weren't an appropriate way to handle her concerns.

"I think it's important not to villainize the press," Weinstein said.

The Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association, which for many years has represented print, online and broadcast journalists covering Virginia's Capitol, issued a statement through President Michael Pope:

"Members of the press need to have the ability to ask lawmakers questions in between meetings, with or without having reached out to their office first. It's an essential part of holding legislators accountable."

In an interview, Lucas said Ben Tribbett, a Northern Virginia political consultant, and other consultants post "some" of the tweets from her account. She said she approves in advance anything that is posted.

"I call him for advice and he helps me out sometimes," she said of Tribbett, whom she said does not receive any pay for the work.