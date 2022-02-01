Press groups concerned after Va. senator publicly attacks reporter who asked her questions

Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a reporter who asked her questions on Capitol Square.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, posted the attack from her Twitter account, which Democratic consultants in recent weeks have promoted to reach a national audience. She now has more than 40,000 followers.
The reporter, Ned Oliver of the Virginia Mercury and formerly of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "rudely harassed me in the hallway," Lucas wrote, "even following me outside."
She wrote that a reporter asking her questions "in between meetings disrupts my work as a legislator." She complained that Oliver didn't reach out to her office first before approaching her.
"If the Mercury wants to maintain any credibility with legislators they need to hold their 'journalists' to a better standard."
Journalists covering the legislature in Richmond approach and confront lawmakers daily in the hustle and bustle of Capitol Square to ask questions, often recording them or walking alongside them, in or outside the Capitol. Lucas' public attack against a journalist over what happens in the normal course of legislative business was extremely rare by a member of the General Assembly.
Dina Weinstein, president of the Society of Professional Journalists chapter in Virginia, said elected officials are accustomed to speaking with the press on Capitol Square, and Lucas' tweets weren't an appropriate way to handle her concerns.
"I think it's important not to villainize the press," Weinstein said.
The Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association, which for many years has represented print, online and broadcast journalists covering Virginia's Capitol, issued a statement through President Michael Pope:
"Members of the press need to have the ability to ask lawmakers questions in between meetings, with or without having reached out to their office first. It's an essential part of holding legislators accountable."
In an interview, Lucas said Ben Tribbett, a Northern Virginia political consultant, and other consultants post "some" of the tweets from her account. She said she approves in advance anything that is posted.
"I call him for advice and he helps me out sometimes," she said of Tribbett, whom she said does not receive any pay for the work.
She said she doesn't have a problem with reporters approaching her, but she was late for a caucus meeting Tuesday and she didn't like the questions.
“He kept walking and asking me questions," she said. “I’m upset that they’re doing this story at all.”
“I told him I was in a hurry and I would talk to him later but he just persisted.”
Mercury editor Robert Zullo, also formerly of The Times-Dispatch, said the public attack was disappointing.
"Ned, who was named Virginia's outstanding journalist for 2020 by the Virginia Press Association, was doing what reporters in the Capitol do every day. Asking lawmakers questions is not harassment and it's disappointing Sen. Lucas would use that characterization."
