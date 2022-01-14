 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prison officer and dog injured in stabbing at Sussex 1
Prison officer and dog injured in stabbing at Sussex 1

SUSSEX PRISON

Buildings which house inmates at the Sussex I Maximum Security State Prison.

 P. KEVIN MORLEY

A prison officer and a dog were stabbed and injured Monday during an altercation with an inmate at Sussex 1 State Prison near Waverly, according to the Department of Corrections.

The officer was treated at a hospital and the dog was treated at a veterinarian, according to DOC spokesman Benjamin Jarvela.

Both are expected to make full recoveries, he said.

