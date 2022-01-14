Prison officer and dog injured in stabbing at Sussex 1

A prison officer and a dog were stabbed and injured Monday during an altercation with an inmate at Sussex 1 State Prison near Waverly, according to the Department of Corrections.
The officer was treated at a hospital and the dog was treated at a veterinarian, according to DOC spokesman Benjamin Jarvela.
Both are expected to make full recoveries, he said.
Patrick Wilson
