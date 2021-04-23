Prisoner wrongfully convicted of rape is said to be dying of cancer in a Virginia prison

Sheldon began representing Cunningham after the Times-Dispatch story appeared. He said a compensation bill could not be introduced in the most recent General Assembly session, but there were plans to do so next year.

Cunningham is currently in prison for convictions in Chesapeake for grand larceny, contempt of court, obstructing justice and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement. His projected release date is in 2023.

Cunningham's daughter, Alicia Randall, 46, of Portsmouth, a certified nursing assistant, said Friday that her father could come live with her and her husband, Benjamin Randall, who is retired from the military.

"I want him to be with family," she said. She said her father has never met his youngest of his six great grandchildren, a girl now two years old. "That's one of the things he wants to do before his time," said Randall.

Sheldon said Cunningham began complaining of pains in his abdomen last September. He was taken to the hospital which did some testing in January. A biopsy was performed and the results came Thursday, said Sheldon.

"I don't think he has got much time to live," said Sheldon.