Prisoner wrongfully convicted of rape is said to be dying of cancer in a Virginia prison

A man whose life spiraled out of control after he was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape in Newport News is said to be dying behind bars from cancer.
Jon Sheldon, a lawyer for Calvin Wayne Cunningham, an inmate at the Lunenburg Correctional Center, said Friday that, "Calvin got his diagnosis yesterday: stage four liver and pancreatic cancer."
"He is in tremendous pain and by his condition it appears that he has a very short time," said Sheldon.
Sheldon filed a petition for an emergency compassionate release for Cunningham with the Virginia State Parole Board Friday in the hope his client will not die in prison. The governor's office and the Virginia Department of Corrections were copied on the petition.
Cunningham, 68, was exonerated of rape and burglary convictions in 2011 as part of Virginia's massive post-conviction DNA testing program - begun by then-governor and now U.S. Sen. Mark Warner - that ultimately cleared 13 wrongfully convicted persons. But Cunningham was never compensated for wrongful imprisonment.
As reported in a story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year, after Cunningham's 1988 parole from the rape conviction, he began using drugs and breaking the law to support his habit. He went back to prison in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2009.
He said that it was that rape conviction that sent his life down a road to ruin. He said a legislator told him not long after his 2011 exoneration that it was unlikely, given his subsequent convictions, that compensation would be approved by the General Assembly.
Sheldon began representing Cunningham after the Times-Dispatch story appeared. He said a compensation bill could not be introduced in the most recent General Assembly session, but there were plans to do so next year.
Cunningham is currently in prison for convictions in Chesapeake for grand larceny, contempt of court, obstructing justice and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement. His projected release date is in 2023.
Cunningham's daughter, Alicia Randall, 46, of Portsmouth, a certified nursing assistant, said Friday that her father could come live with her and her husband, Benjamin Randall, who is retired from the military.
"I want him to be with family," she said. She said her father has never met his youngest of his six great grandchildren, a girl now two years old. "That's one of the things he wants to do before his time," said Randall.
Sheldon said Cunningham began complaining of pains in his abdomen last September. He was taken to the hospital which did some testing in January. A biopsy was performed and the results came Thursday, said Sheldon.
"I don't think he has got much time to live," said Sheldon.
The Virginia law on compensation for the wrongfully imprisoned calls for an initial lump sum of 20% of the total payment with the rest paid annually over 25 years. The compensation amount is based on a formula that equals 90% of the average state income, adjusted for inflation, for each year of incarceration.
It is up to the General Assembly to approve compensation. While the law does not specifically bar someone in prison for an unrelated crime from being compensated, it apparently has not happened in Virginia.
Cunningham was arrested for the 1979 rape on a mistaken identification by the victim. He had been a student at Virginia Commonwealth University and at a community college.
The court transcript shows that just before he was sentenced in 1981, Cunningham told the judge: "As I stand here, as God be my witness, I’m innocent. And if I be sentenced to the penitentiary, I’m being sentenced for something I ain’t do.
"I was accused falsely, Your Honor, and that’s the God-knows-truth," he said.
The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project helped him with the writ of actual innocence from the Virginia Supreme Court in 2011.
After his 1988 release, Cunningham said the rape conviction made getting a good job next to impossible. "I turned to drugs. I committed crimes to take care of my drug habit," Cunningham said. "My grandparents — they died thinking I’m a rapist," he said.
