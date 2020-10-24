Prosecutor rules out charges against officers in shooting

Organized by David and April Quinn, about 150 vehicles and more than 200 supporters of President Donald Trump participated Saturday morning in a caravan from Warrenton to Lynchburg, which passed through Culpeper, as seen photos submitted by Culpeper GOP Chairman Marshall Keene. Culpeper Trump fans met at Dominion Shopping Center in town and joined in as the train arrived from Warrenton, moving south. The first photo is on Madison Road, and the second is on the Route 29 ramp near the Ole Country Store.