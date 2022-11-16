 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutor: UVa gunman shot Chandler while he was sleeping on bus

Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley speaks on the steps of the Albemarle District Court following a court appearance by UVa shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

CHARLOTTESVILLE— During a Wednesday morning hearing for University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley said that according to a witness, Jones did not shoot people on the bus at random and he fatally shot Devin Chandler while he was sleeping.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Jones

The shooting occurred Sunday night on and near a charter bus following a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. – resulting in the deaths of UVa Football players Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. Fellow player Michael Hollins was wounded as was student Marlee Morgan.

Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and five firearm charges.

Jones appeared via video stream in Albemarle County’s General District Court where he was not required to file a plea. Judge Andrew Sneathern appointed a temporary attorney for Jones until he can retain his own counsel.

Jones is being held without bond for the time being. His next court appearance is set for December 8 at 9:30 am.

University of Virginia students and others on Monday sing "Amazing Grace" during a vigil for three students killed in a campus shooting. 

cwoods@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @charlottewords

