Prosecutors clear Newport News officers in fatal shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Prosecutors have determined that police were justified in killing a man who ambushed and shot a police officer and civilian taking part in a ride-along program last year in Newport News.

The city prosecutor’s office cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing in the incident, the Daily Press reported Thursday.

Prosecutors said Jerome Michael Uzzle “posed an imminent threat of serious physical harm to members of the public as well as to officers” when an officer fatally shot him.

Uzzle, 34, was being sought Aug. 17, 2019, in the killing of his wife, who was found that day shot multiple times at a gas station. Police went to the couple’s home and had set up a perimeter when Uzzle suddenly walked up behind them, the newspaper reported.

A memorandum from the prosecutor’s office said Uzzle approached one police vehicle and began firing multiple rounds, striking an officer and a woman with him for a ride-along. Both sustained serious injuries.