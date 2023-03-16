Amid a months-long online opportunity to submit public comment, Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality hosted an in-person public hearing Thursday where about 50 gathered to speak — all in support of Virginia remaining in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to remove Virginia from the initiative, also known as RGGI — pronounced “Reggie” — a consortium of 12 East Coast states where energy producers trade emission reductions for credits, or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past the capped amount.

Many of the speakers at the hearing were representatives of various environmental groups and some showed up on their own behalf. A cohort of students from the College of William & Mary also was present.

The hearing at DEQ headquarters, follows over a year of debate over who has authority to determine whether Virginia should remain in RGGI or be removed.

The General Assembly passed a law to put Virginia into the initiative. Youngkin has since begun a regulatory process that could culminate with the Air Pollution Control Board voting in his favor. Environmental lawyers argue that would set the administration up for legal challenges. With the regulatory route kicked off, the public comment period is part of the process.

“We made this possible through our legislators in order for it to become law,” said speaker Richard Walker, a Richmond-area resident. “RGGI is law and we need to let this governor know that he cannot overstep his bounds.”

A woman who indicated she would have wanted to speak in favor of removing Virginia from RGGI. did not come forward during public comment but noted as she left the meeting that she wished that she had.

Youngkin and his administration have called Virginia's participation in RGGI a burden as utility companies have passed the cost of RGGI to customers through rate adjustment clauses attached to their monthly bills.

A 2022 Youngkin administration report concluded: “Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses.”

Proponents of Virginia remaining in RGGI argue that the $2.36 a month is not a significant additional cost, considering that the money generated through the initiative funds energy-efficiency projects, along with flood prevention and protection measures.

In December, Youngkin’s budget proposal included $200 million in funding for flood prevention projects. At the time, his administration said it was a first step toward replacing losses caused by Virginia’s potential withdrawal from RGGI.

Activists and environmental organizations disagree.

Prior to the hearing, Democratic senators and various environmental groups hosted a news conference a few blocks away at the state Capitol. Sens. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax and Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack vowed to continue being a “brick wall” against efforts to remove Virginia from RGGI or other environmental protections.

Lewis said RGGI matters because it is dedicated funding for environmental protections, while state budgets often are in flux.

At both events, several speakers noted the intersection of public health and economic benefits of RGGI — and that it would cost more to fund restoration efforts following severe weather

Lewis noted how the funding addresses coastal resiliency in his district and how the energy efficiency and weatherization funding helps people on fixed incomes who need it the most, to save on their power bills. Many other speakers noted the public health components of having cleaner air to breathe.

“We must do our part to minimize the pollutants that are around us,” said Vivienne Pierce McDaniel of the Virginia Nurses Association. “As a registered nurse, it is incumbent on me to advocate for environmental health — especially for those who reside in underserved at-risk populations," where she said, historically, access to safe quality care is particularly necessary after people developed conditions caused by environmental toxins.

Each event ended with a call to action for people to encourage more public comment through the online portal on Virginia's Town Hall website.

As of this story's publication, more than 3,000 comments have been submitted to the online portal and the submission deadline ends March 31.

How lifetime emissions of different energy sources stack up How lifetime emissions of different energy sources stack up Renewable energy sources don't generate emissions during their 'ongoing combustion' phase #1. Wind (renewable) #2. Nuclear (nonrenewable) #3. Hydropower (renewable) #4. Concentrating solar power (renewable) #5. Geothermal (renewable) #6. Photovoltaic (renewable) #7. Biomass (renewable) #8. Natural gas (nonrenewable) #9. Oil (nonrenewable) #10. Coal (nonrenewable)