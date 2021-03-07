Radford home invasion suspects ask for preliminary hearings

RADFORD — Three men accused of a January home invasion robbery said Thursday that they would not waive preliminary hearings — that they wanted to hear the prosecution’s evidence against them sooner than they would if the case immediately went to a grand jury.
At back-to-back hearings in Radford General District Court, all conducted via a video link from jail, defense attorneys for Jamari Tyjae Melton, 19, of Highland Springs; Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 22, of Radford; and Desean Lamont Anderson, 20, of Richmond, asked for preliminary hearings.
Judge Erin DeHart scheduled April 8 hearings for all three men.
At the preliminary hearings, prosecutors will present evidence and argue that it justifies sending the cases on to a grand jury, which in turn will decide if the men should be tried in Circuit Court. By not agreeing to send their cases on without a full preliminary hearing, the defendants and their attorneys will hear at least a portion of the evidence investigators have gathered before the case gets to Circuit Court.
Melton, Goodnight and Anderson each face charges of robbery, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and wearing a mask to hide identity, stemming from a Jan. 12 robbery. Melton also has an unrelated charge of failing to stop for an accident, from September. His attorney, Lindsay Phipps of the public defender’s office in Pulaski, asked that the accident charge be set for the April 8 hearing as well.
According to a police department news release and a search warrant filed in the robbery case, the three men were arrested after a home invasion was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Calhoun Street.
A man said intruders took a 9 mm handgun, a Sony PlayStation4 and cash. He described the alleged thieves and gave police a vehicle license tag. The information led to a search of an apartment in the 400 block of Sanford Street and the arrests of Melton, Goodnight and Anderson.
The search warrant said officers found two 9 mm pistols, a rifle and ammunition, a Sony PlayStation4, a clown mask and containers of a green plant material at the Sanford Street apartment.
According to the search warrant, the man who reported the robbery said four men had broken into his home. Only three suspects have been arrested.