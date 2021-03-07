Radford home invasion suspects ask for preliminary hearings

RADFORD — Three men accused of a January home invasion robbery said Thursday that they would not waive preliminary hearings — that they wanted to hear the prosecution’s evidence against them sooner than they would if the case immediately went to a grand jury.

At back-to-back hearings in Radford General District Court, all conducted via a video link from jail, defense attorneys for Jamari Tyjae Melton, 19, of Highland Springs; Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 22, of Radford; and Desean Lamont Anderson, 20, of Richmond, asked for preliminary hearings.

Judge Erin DeHart scheduled April 8 hearings for all three men.

At the preliminary hearings, prosecutors will present evidence and argue that it justifies sending the cases on to a grand jury, which in turn will decide if the men should be tried in Circuit Court. By not agreeing to send their cases on without a full preliminary hearing, the defendants and their attorneys will hear at least a portion of the evidence investigators have gathered before the case gets to Circuit Court.