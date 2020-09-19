Radford University students turn out for peaceful protests Saturday

The march itself went from the McConnell Library to the area just in front of Moffett Hall, with most participants standing in the quad to listen to the speakers. Many carried signs displaying messages that have been commonly seen during other protests in the ongoing movement.

As they marched, chants included the familiar “no justice, no peace,” “Black lives matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”

The march itself was initially scheduled to occur in August, but faced several delays due to issues such as weather.

Over the past week, the march also received backlash from numerous conservatives in the area and Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, who criticized Radford President Brian Hemphill’s support of the event. She, along with some other area conservatives, have described the movement as a promoter of Marxist doctrine. Disparaging remarks about the event were also made online.

Beister, during his talk, spoke about being involved in the protests in Richmond, where he said he was pepper-sprayed and tear gassed by police.

Beister also took aim at long-standing institutions such as the health care system and the Electoral College, each of which he argued have been discriminatory at times. He praised the ongoing removal of Confederate monuments.