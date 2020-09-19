Radford University students turn out for peaceful protests Saturday

RADFORD — More than 500 people flocked to Radford University’s grounds Saturday to join a student-led rally against racial inequality and injustice.
The event, formally called The Bigger Picture March, was open to students and other people affiliated with the university, which placed barricades, police and event staff around the campus to enforce the perimeter.
The rally resembled much of the protests that have occurred across the country and region over the past several months. The events were triggered by the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, an incident that was evoked multiple times by the speakers in Radford on Saturday.
The speakers also recalled other incidents, including the highly controversial killings of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
“We are here because a girl was killed in her own bed, in her own house,” Radford alum Nemiah Beister said during his speech, referring to Taylor’s death at the hands of police.
The march began on the lawn front of McConnell Library, where many gathered to hear opening remarks.
Students trickled onto campus via a checkpoint off Tyler Avenue, where staff verified their identification. Media and others, some of whom were Radford students, followed the event from afar behind a green snow fence.
The march itself went from the McConnell Library to the area just in front of Moffett Hall, with most participants standing in the quad to listen to the speakers. Many carried signs displaying messages that have been commonly seen during other protests in the ongoing movement.
As they marched, chants included the familiar “no justice, no peace,” “Black lives matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”
The march itself was initially scheduled to occur in August, but faced several delays due to issues such as weather.
Over the past week, the march also received backlash from numerous conservatives in the area and Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, who criticized Radford President Brian Hemphill’s support of the event. She, along with some other area conservatives, have described the movement as a promoter of Marxist doctrine. Disparaging remarks about the event were also made online.
Beister, during his talk, spoke about being involved in the protests in Richmond, where he said he was pepper-sprayed and tear gassed by police.
Beister also took aim at long-standing institutions such as the health care system and the Electoral College, each of which he argued have been discriminatory at times. He praised the ongoing removal of Confederate monuments.
Breon Case, a Radford senior and president of the university’s chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, delivered some of the ending remarks.
“We’re tired of being treated like Third World citizens,” said Case, adding that the country was built on the backs of African Americans.
Due in part to Facebook comments from the march’s critics, the Radford event drew concerns of violence between opposing groups.
The speakers on Saturday, however, strongly eschewed using any form of violent methods to relay their points.
While passengers from passing cars on Tyler Avenue occasionally heckled the march, no counterprotesters appeared to be present Saturday.
The university received some criticism in recent days with the decision to allow the event on campus despite having suspended several students last month for being involved in off-campus gatherings.