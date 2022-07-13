 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Read the state of emergency declaration for flooding in southwestern Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to severe flooding in southwestern Virginia. 

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said in a statement. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm."

About 40 people were reported unaccounted for, but that number was expected to decrease as swift-water rescue teams continued to survey the area, authorities said. A shelter was established at a local school.

Read the declaration here: 

Download PDF Read the disaster declaration
