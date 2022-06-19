Ready! Set! Shop! Southside Virginia 100-mile yard sale coming July 2

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you like yard sales, fill up the tank — if you can afford it — and head southwest of Richmond on the first Saturday of July and take a tour of Southside Virginia’s small towns.

Southside Virginia’s 100-Mile Yard Sale, a loosely connected route of sales tables and tents set up in parking lots, open fields and front yards throughout the region, will be held July 2. The 100-Mile Yard Sale extends along U.S. 360, U.S. 460 and other thoroughfares, connecting hubs of activity that include Amelia Court House, Blackstone, Crewe, Drakes Branch, Farmville and Green Bay.

The influx of thousands of visitors provides a significant economic impact, not just for those selling things from their attic, but for the communities themselves, as visitors are likely to stop for food, fuel and maybe to shop at other stores, said Phil Miskovic, mayor of Crewe, a town of 2,500 in Nottoway County, and a volunteer coordinator for the yard sale.

“It’s amazing for these small communities because it draws in people that may not have come to one individual locality, but they come there” because it’s on the sale route, Miskovic said.

The event officially begins at 7 a.m. and goes “for as long as people are willing to sell and shop, usually mid-afternoon,” Miskovic said. Some sellers set up on the Friday before, as well.

You can find more details about the sale and the route at the event’s website or at its Facebook page.

The sale was originated in 2008 by Jerri Morton, then living in Burkeville, who wanted to sell her own items to raise money to finance projects at her church but also help local businesses by bringing in others to set up their own tables. Morton says she got the idea from the 127 Yard Sale that stretches for almost 700 miles through six states, between Michigan and Alabama, and the Route 11 Yard Crawl that covers 43 miles of yard sales in the Shenandoah Valley.

“It was a brainstorm, but it was not original at all,” Morton said in a phone interview. “You advertise a long yard sale, and real yard-salers are going to come out.”

Morton started with a 40-mile yard sale and over the years increased it to more than 100 miles.

“People jumped on it,” she said. “It really took off well. It did beyond expectations.”

The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19, and last year’s sale was not quite as robust as usual because planning did not get started until late. This year, the event is back to normal.

Miskovic first got involved with the sale as a member of Crewe’s Town Council when Morton would attend meetings, talking up the benefits of the sale and the lines of motorists it would attract to the area. When Morton moved to a retirement community in Richmond after the 2019 sale, Miskovic and others stepped in to coordinate the event.

“We would see the massive impact it would have on our community — the visitors it would bring in, the revenue it would generate for local businesses, and the opportunity for people to get out and have a good time on a summer day,” said Miskovic, 36, who grew up in Nottoway and is a doctoral student in the Center for Administration and Public Policy at Virginia Tech. He is also working on a master’s degree in public health and is the graduate student representative to Virginia Tech’s board of visitors. (“I don’t like to be bored,” he said with a laugh.)

“When Jerri became unable to continue coordinating, I volunteered to help with the effort. I didn’t want to see this established event with exponential potential fall apart.”

The role of the organizers, Miskovic said, is to serve as a hub of information. The event does not require registration for sellers nor collect any fees. Its Facebook page is a place where sellers can find a place to set up or provide information about their sites, and visitors can find out what they need.

“We’re basically there to connect everyone,” Miskovic said.

The number of sellers and their locations vary from year to year. He said this year’s event includes a site in Powhatan County for the first time (a three-generations yard sale at 4446 Old Buckingham Road).

Organizers have distributed a list of safety tips for visitors, including:

Plan your route in advance

Make sure your cellphone is charged.

Be patient and respectful of others.

Carry bottles of water with you to stay hydrated and cool.

Obey all traffic laws, as in: “Don’t stop suddenly in the road if you see a yard sale you want to visit. Instead, pass it and make a U-turn or drive around the block and come back. Be mindful of drivers behind you.” Also: “Don’t park in the middle of the road or too close to busy highways.”

The idea is for everyone to be safe — and to come back for another visit, Miskovic said.

One person who is not expecting to attend the event this year — for the first time — is Morton, who is not able to make the trip from Richmond.

“I got old,” said Morton, 82.

But she must feel pretty proud about starting such a long-running event?

“I guess I do, but I don’t take credit for it, though,” she said. “If I had not had family and friends’ support, it wouldn’t have done as well. Everybody has worked with it.

“It was a wonderful idea that’s done extremely well.”