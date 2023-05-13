IN THE NEWS

Bill aims to fight antisemitism

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed legislation Monday to help Virginia combat instances of antisemitism. Starting July 1, the state will adopt a definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. The state will use that non-legally binding definition for training and education, and for tracking and reporting antisemitism. The bill was a recommendation of a commission chaired by former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“We can clearly define hate, which is exactly what this bill does. And then we can transform for the good and build a better future,” Youngkin told the audience gathered outside the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

CAPITOL: A Vienna resident and member of the Proud Boys has been sentenced to four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Monday ordered Hatchet Speed, 41, to serve the sentence after he completes a separate three-year term for a conviction on firearms offenses. The FBI recorded Speed’s conversations with an undercover FBI agent in which he spoke about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump.

RALLY: A former Massachusetts law enforcement officer who reportedly participated in the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been decertified by the state's police standards board, state records show. John Donnelly was a reserve officer for the Woburn Police Department at the time of the Charlottesville rally. The department opened an internal investigation into Donnelly after HuffPost.com reported his participation in the deadly Unite the Right rally.

BY THE NUMBERS

$1.75 billion

Amount the Virginia Housing Development Authority plans to borrow to finance single-family home sales across Virginia. The agency anticipates it will sell $150 million of tax-exempt bonds for the program this summer.

$235 million

Amount Henrico County-based Altria Group has agreed to pay to settle about 6,000 lawsuits for various damages tied to its former stake in vaping firm Juul

THEY SAID IT ...

"I’m still open to the notion that demand is settling and inflation will follow in relatively short order, but I wouldn’t say I’m convinced yet."

— Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, about hopes that the Fed's interest rate hikes would rein in Americans' expectations of inflation, which "is still stubbornly high.”

ODDS & ENDS

SAFETY: Virginia ranks eighth on a list of safest states compiled by U.S. News & World Report. The ranking is based on violent crime and property crime data compiled by the FBI. Maine ranked No. 1.

SWORD: A Spotsylvania man who police said chased an officer with a 32-inch sword was ordered Monday to spend 1 1/2 years in prison. Nicholas Gene Howell, 28, of Spotsylvania, pleaded guilty to attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. Howell chased the officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in July.

BOOKS: The Spotsylvania County School Board has told library staffers to start removing books with “sexually explicit” content. The move comes after a parent raised concerns at a school board meeting about books available through the Riverbend High School’s digital library app. Staffers were directed to report on the number of books removed.

SHOOTING: The mother of the 6-year-old student accused of shooting his Newport News teacher said his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder may have played a role.

“He had started medication, and he was meeting his goals academically,” Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, said in an interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Police said the boy shot Abby Zwerner in her first-grade classroom in January using a Taylor's firearm. She has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child. Taylor and her attorney have said the handgun was stored on the top shelf of a bedroom closet, out of the child’s reach.

AGENCIES: The Virginia Department of Health has been directed to develop "wastewater surveillance to detect the frequency, potency, and occurrences of fentanyl use in specific locations.” The plan is part of an executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin telling state agencies to create plans to increase the fight against the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl overdose deaths in Virginia have jumped more than twentyfold since 2013

“We must act," Youngkin said in a statement. “I am confident that together these measures are significant steps to reduce the occurrence of fentanyl overdoses and deaths in the Commonwealth.”

ABORTION: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is defending his decision not to join most of his Republican counterparts across the country in supporting a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the abortion medication mifepristone. Miyares said he opted not to sign onto the amicus brief filed by 22 other Republican attorneys general earlier this year because he had concerns about whether the plaintiffs in the case had standing to sue. In the interview, Miyares also addressed his political aspirations and ongoing investigations by his office.

Abortion providers in Virginia, Montana and Kansas have filed a lawsuit to maintain access to mifepristone.