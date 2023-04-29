IN THE NEWS

Virginia DMV unveils new driver’s license, ID card design

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has released a new design for state driver’s licenses and government IDs.

The graphics on current IDs include an outside depiction of the state’s Capitol building. Now, the cards will feature an inside look, specifically of the building’s rotunda dome. Depicted are Virginia native features such as the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly — Virginia’s official insect — and the American Dogwood.The driver’s license banner will remain blue, like the old cards, and the ID card banner is green. Those applying for a new license, ID card, REAL ID, renewal or replacement will receive the updated design.

TRAPS: The U.S. government is launching a program to combat the scourge of derelict crab and lobster traps. When abandoned, the gear can dilute harvests and kill other fish in waters from Maine to Alaska.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has chosen William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science to anchor the program. Abandoned fishing equipment is a worldwide problem that’s been referred to as “ghost nets” or “land mines of the sea.” The lost equipment is often dislodged by storms or passing boats, but it still will attract and kill marine life.

TURTLES: A Virginia man is pleading guilty to illegally trafficking wild turtles. Stanlee Fazi, 41, of Louisa, admitted Monday in federal court in Alexandria that he made nearly $13,000 over three years catching and selling turtles to customers across the U.S. Prosecutors say many were brokers who went on to sell the turtles to customers in Asia, where the animals are in demand as pets. Fazi sold primarily eastern box turtles, which can live for up to 100 years. In particular demand were “screamer” turtles, which have unusually colorful markings on their shells. Authorities say turtle poaching has increased in recent years as demand has increased.

THEY SAID ...

“As a former business leader, I appreciate the commitment to excellence that Taiwan demonstrates across sectors.”

— Gov. Glenn Youngkin on his trade mission to Taiwan, where he met President Tsai Ing-wen and signed an executive order creating Virginia’s first office for economic development in Taipei.

“Overall, the dashboard has been viewed more than 7.7 million times and has been an invaluable resource to help health care providers, state and federal government partners, the public, and the news media gain a clearer picture of the impact of the pandemic on hospitals and the health care delivery system.”

— The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, in a statement, about the end of publishing daily counts of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. With cases declining, the updates ended on Thursday.

ODDS AND ENDS

GAMBLING: The Virginia Lottery Board announced Wednesday that it had approved Caesar’s Virginia application to open a casino located in Danville. The decision paves the way for the temporary facility called Danville Casino to open in May while the full complex is built.

COVERAGE: Regional and state health organizations are encouraging those on Medicaid to update contact information to ensure they are still eligible for coverage as the state reviews the program’s rolls for the first time in three years. The annual review was paused during the pandemic. State departments and health organizations are holding meetings to coordinate with each other to reduce any potential disruption and ensure those who are no longer eligible either already have coverage or can obtain some kind of care, according to state and health group representatives.

BY THE NUMBERS

18

Number of school days a student has to miss in a year to be considered chronically absent, according to the state. The Virginia Board of Education rejected a plan to not measure absentee rates as a factor in a school’s performance. That benchmark had been suspended during the pandemic.

157

Virginia Employment Commission employees laid off because of an anticipated drop in federal funding following the pandemic.

IN THE NEWS

Prosecutor wants 1 trial for 10 charged in patient’s death

Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill has asked a judge to approve a request to put seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers on trial together in the case of Irvo Otieno, who died after he was pinned to the floor as he was being admitted to a psychiatric hospital. All 10 defendants are charged with second-degree murder in the March 6 death. An autopsy determined that Otieno died of asphyxia while he was in handcuffs and metal leg restraints and held down on the floor for about 11 minutes. Baskervill argued in a written motion that the 10 defendants “acted together” and should be tried together.

TERRORISM: A northern Virginia man who traveled to Pakistan with four friends nearly 15 years ago seeking to engage in holy war has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge. But the defendant, Ramy Zamzam, is likely to receive only a one-day jail sentence. The guilty plea Wednesday from Zamzam comes after he and his friends spent nearly 13 years in a Pakistani prison after their arrest there in 2009. Rather than seek additional jail time, U.S. prosecutors are recommending a 1-day jail term, coupled with 20 years of supervised release. Zamzam and one other co-defendant who is also likely to get a one-day jail term will be formally sentenced in August. A third who has suffered mental health issues is likely to have his case dismissed, and the remaining two are still in Pakistan.

WALMART: A judge has allowed 30 more days for lawyers to gather additional evidence for a lawsuit filed against Walmart over a shooting at the Chesapeake store that killed six. Lawyers for the retailer and former employee Briana Tyler gathered in Chesapeake Circuit Court to argue whether Tyler’s injuries should be covered by workers compensation or through civil damages. Tyler says she narrowly missed being shot as the gunman, Andre Bing, chased after her.

Wednesday’s hearing also focused on a demurrer, or a written response to a complaint which pleads for a lawsuit’s dismissal. Demurrers argue that even if the facts alleged in the complaint were true, there is no legal basis for a lawsuit. Circuit Judge Stephen Telfeyan sustained the demurrer, but Tyler’s lawyers have 30 days to refile with more evidence.