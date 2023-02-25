IN THE NEWS

Henrietta Lacks Day approved

State lawmakers have approved Oct. 4 being designated as Henrietta Lacks Day to honor the Black woman whose cells played a pivotal role in the history of medical research. Lacks was born in Roanoke in 1920. Living in Maryland, she was treated for a tumor at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the only facility that would accept Black patients. Lacks died of cervical cancer in 1951 at 31, but her cells have been used in numerous scientific projects, from the polio vaccine to AIDS research to various cancer projects.

“Exactly 72 years after her death, on Oct. 4 this year, we will be able to recognize and celebrate all that she has done for medicine,” said Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who sponsored the legislation. “Yes, we will be able to recognize this woman, a Black woman, Henrietta Lacks, a true daughter of the commonwealth.”

FUNDING: The Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk is one of 35 houses of worship to receive grant money to preserve historic Black churches nationwide. The church, which was built in 1858 and recently underwent a nearly $7 million restoration after years of neglect, received $150,000.

“We plan to hire somebody on staff who’s going to be able to maintain the church,” said parish priest Jim Curran. “The reason why the church was in such dire need was because there was nobody who was able to look and say, ‘That’s a bigger problem, we need to fix that.’

“We don’t want that to ever happen again.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation granted $4 million across the country through its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. It is the first phase of a $20 million investment into the fund by the Lilly Endowment to preserve Black churches.

THEY SAID ...

“I totally understand people would like to have a case open and shut — that’s just not what we have here."

— Steve Drew, police chief in Newport News, where authorities have finished their criminal investigation into a 6-year-old student shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary last month.

“I don’t think people understand the extent of what law enforcement has to do when these threats are called in."

— Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, who sponsored legislation to boost penalties for calling in a false threat to law enforcement, also known as “swatting."

ODDS & ENDS

BLAST: A small military explosive was found at a waste transfer station in Charlottesville. The device was found Feb. 18 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center. Two controlled detonations took place. The person who dropped off the mortar has been not identified, but no charges have been filed.

VOTE: What's the most endangered artifact in Virginia? The Virginia Association of Museums is asking for feedback to that question to determine where to direct grant funding to help preserve artifacts. Among the 10 pieces in the running are Patrick Henry’s law book, an 1833 portrait of President James Madison and an 1848 image of Edgar Allan Poe. You can vote now at vamuseums.org.

MEETING: Family members of four people fatally shot in Virginia Beach municipal offices in May 2019 met with lawmakers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. A disgruntled public utility employee killed 12 people in the shooting. State lawmakers are considering a budget proposal with $10 million for a Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund to assist with out-of-pocket expenses that insurance does not cover.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,430

Crashes involving big trucks and commercial vehicles in Virginia last year, a 9% increase from the year before, according to state Transportation Department data.

22

States that had elected a Black woman to Congress before Tuesday. Virginia became the 23rd with the election of state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

IN THE NEWS

Another threat made at Newport News school

A fifth-grader at the same Newport News school where a first-grade student shot his teacher last month texted classmates that he would “pop some bullets” and tell someone to shoot up the class, a school official said.

A Richneck Elementary School administrator wrote in an email to parents that several fifth-grade students were texting when one allegedly made the threat. Another student told their parent, who contacted the teacher of the student who made the threat, the administrator wrote. The teacher then notified administrators.

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old student at Richneck brought a loaded 9 mm handgun to school and shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, seriously wounding her. Local police have handed the investigation over to prosecutors in that case.

Newport News school officials also have moved to install a new metal detector system at high schools.

SISTER CITIES: The Roanoke Valley Sister Cities group is hitting pause on its affiliation with a city in Russia. The group has "sister cities" with seven communities on four continents, with the goal of promoting cross-cultural understanding. The one with Pskov, in northwestern Russia, dates back about three decades, long before the current concern about Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Roanoke City Council voted to support the move last week. The Russian flag that flies in Pearl Fu Plaza in the city will be removed as well.