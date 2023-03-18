IN THE NEWS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old awarded grant

The first-grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student at a Newport News school has received the Hero Teacher Award from The Uvalde Foundation For Kids. Abigail Zwerner was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in January. The Uvalde Foundation was started after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a Texas school shooting in May. The grant is for nonviolent programming in schools.

WRONG WAY: The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that it is investigating after a taxiing Republic Airways Embraer 175 took a wrong turn at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington on March 7 and crossed a runway where a United Airbus A319 was preparing to take off. Both planes ended up continuing to their destinations without incident.

RECOGNIZE: Virginia Commonwealth University has created a project to recognize enslaved laborers who built and maintained the medical school. "Project Gabriel is an opportunity to continue to acknowledge the institution's past, engage continuously with our community in a dialogue regarding actionable recommendations and make meaningful changes that reflect the inclusive public university and health system that we are today," said VCU President Michael Rao. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law requiring the state's five oldest public colleges to examine the extent to which slavery impacted their schools, to commemorate the enslaved, and to establish a scholarship or economic program to benefit descendants.

THEY SAID ...

"Wherever we were, that's where the bugs were. We were the swarm. Even the crew was feeling it and they had first-world luxuries of clothing and anything they could use as barriers. It was rough."

— Janis Holcombe, 38, who grew up in Stafford County and is appearing on the survival show "Naked and Afraid" on Discovery in April. She spent 21 days in the wild of southwestern Guyana.

"Think about all the poor cherry producers who lose most of their crop."

— Corey Riedel, agricultural extension agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension, about how a recent cold snap may impact farmers who had plants and trees bloom during warm weather in February and March.

BY THE NUMBERS

$4.9 million

Amount in legal expenses and fees that a judge approved being paid to lawyers who won a civil rights challenge against the organizers of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

2.5 million

Gallons of wastewater released into a canal connected to the Elizabeth River from a damaged pipe, according to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. A large tugboat hooked the 20-inch cast-iron pressurized pipe with its anchor.

$24.7 million

Gaming revenue generated by the new Rivers Casino Portsmouth during its first full month of operation, according to a state Lottery Board report.

ODDS AND ENDS

ARRESTED: A Stafford man who has five prior drunken driving convictions was arrested after falling asleep at a fast-food drive-thru in Stafford County, police said. A Stafford sheriff's deputy found the 32-year-old asleep behind the wheel at 12:42 a.m. on March 12 at the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Chatham Heights Road, police said. He was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, two counts of refusal and two counts of obstructing justice.

MONEY: Professorships, scholarships, affordable housing initiatives and other projects have been awarded more than $66 million through the University of Virginia Strategic Investment Fund, it was announced. The fund was set up in 2016 to support a 2030 university strategic plan.

IN THE NEWS

10 charged in patient's death

Prosecutors have filed second-degree murder charges against seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three workers at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County after a 28-year-old man died in custody. Irvo Otieno died during the intake process at the mental hospital south of Richmond on March 6. Prosecutors said he was held down for 12 minutes and suffocated.

Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd's family, is now working with Otieno's.

“It is truly shocking that nearly three years after the brutal killing of George Floyd by police, another family is grieving a loved one who allegedly died in nearly the exact same manner — being pinned down by police for 12 agonizing minutes," Crump said.

They called on the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene, saying Otieno's constitutional rights were violated.

“What I saw today was heartbreaking, America. It was disturbing. It was traumatic. My son was tortured," said Otieno's mother, Caroline Ouko.

LAWSUIT: Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is suing the Baptist Lynchburg school for $8.6 million, saying he did not get retirement benefits he was owed. Falwell resigned from the position in 2020 after a series of scandals.

The lawsuit said Falwell helped increase enrollment and make the school financially sound, but "Liberty wrongfully has denied and withheld the benefits to which Mr. Falwell is entitled." Liberty, which was founded by Falwell's father, Jerry Falwell Sr., said in a statement that the school "is confident it is not legally required to pay these funds and will file the appropriate responses with the federal court.”