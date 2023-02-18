IN THE NEWS

After passing up Virginia, Ford picks Michigan

A month after Virginia stopped pursuing the project, Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to construct a $3.5 billion battery plant in central Michigan. The plant, which would employ at least 2,500, is being planned near Marshall about 100 miles west of Detroit. China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited is supplying the technology and some equipment.

The role of the Chinese company prompted concern from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who characterized the project as a “front” for the Chinese Communist Party. Ford had been in talks about having the plant on the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County, but the state backed out. The lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs are for Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs and F-150 Lightning electric trucks.

HONOR: One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the Medal of Honor, the nation's top award for bravery on the battlefield. The honor will go to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis, of Arlington, nearly 60 years after Davis distinguished himself during the Vietnam War. President Joe Biden called Davis on Monday with the good news. Davis was recommended for the honor after he distinguished himself during a raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in June 1965, but the paperwork was lost. Members of Davis' team have argued that race was a factor.

WHALE: A North Atlantic right whale has washed ashore in Virginia Beach. A necropsy is scheduled at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center on the animal, which was found at Aeries on the Bay Park. The right whale is an endangered species, and scientists at the New England Aquarium in Boston determined that there are only about 340 left and only 70 of those are breeding females. Last week, the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol pulled a dead humpback whale ashore near First Landing State Park.

THEY SAID ...

“I’ve never had worse staffing and lower occupancy than I have now."

— Derrick Kendall, CEO of Lucy Corr Continuing Care Retirement Community in Chesterfield County, regarding an industry shortage of workers. Virginia lawmakers passed legislation setting staffing requirements for certified nursing homes.

“We are kind of dragging our feet on establishing a retail market that could provide hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, could provide a tested product for adults and could be kept out of the hands of children."

— state Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, sponsor of defeated legislation that would have allowed marijuana sales to start in 2024 through existing medical dispensaries and at new retailers in economically disadvantaged communities.

THE WATER COOLER

JOB: Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams has been named men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton toward a new and very exciting chapter,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of the iconic Paris-based designer, in a statement. Williams, who has won 13 Grammys, is expected to release his first collection in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

APPEAL: A total of 16,656 people were notified by the Virginia Employment Commission that their unemployment benefit appeals will not be heard unless they could prove that they did not file them too late. The deadline for responding to the notices was Thursday. The department has struggled to keep pace with unemployment insurance applications that increased during the pandemic.

BY THE NUMBERS

$66 million

Amount of state grants awarded to biotech projects in the state. Funding includes $36 million for the University of Virginia's Institute for Biotechnology, $15.7 million for an advanced laboratory incubator in Roanoke and $15 million for a pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster in the Greater Richmond-Petersburg region.

21

Books removed from the Madison County High School library after the School Board enacted a policy regarding sexually explicit library materials. “Book banning is the most widespread form of censorship,” school librarian Charlotte Wood said during a meeting last week.

5

Northern Virginia men who, after spending a decade in a Pakistan prison, now face terrorism charges from U.S. prosecutors. Authorities said Waqar Khan, Ahmed Minni, Ramy Zamzam, Aman Yemer and Umar Farooq left the U.S. in 2009 to fight against American forces in Afghanistan. The five were charged in Pakistan. A U.S. judge last week questioned whether charges could move forward because they had already served prison time.

Duvall speaks out against Amazon project

Robert Duvall, star of “The Godfather” and “The Great Santini," added his voice to those opposing a proposed $550 million Amazon data center in Warrenton. The actor, 92, who lives on a Fauquier County farm, was among the speakers at a Wednesday Town Council hearing on a special-use permit. The center is expected to hire about 50 workers and bring in about $900,000 in tax revenue, but has faced concerns about the possibility of equipment noise and the need for high-voltage power lines.

“We must all work to preserve the character of this town. The vast majority of town and county residents agree that this is a bad use of this site," said Duvall, who received a standing ovation during the meeting at Fauquier High School.

Despite the appeal, the permit was approved in a 4-3 vote.

FBI: Talks start soon about whether a site in Springfield will become the new FBI headquarters. Virginia and Maryland are competing for the complex, which would replace the aging J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington. Proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico and to the Justice Department in Washington are priorities. Landover and Greenbelt in Maryland are in the running. The Maryland and Virginia consultations are expected to begin the week of Feb. 27 or March 6.