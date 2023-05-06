IN THE NEWS

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier departs from Norfolk

The USS Gerald R. Ford and the strike group bearing its name departed Tuesday afternoon from Naval Station Norfolk on the carrier’s first warfighting deployment.

Dozens of families gathered at Naval Station Norfolk as the Ford pushed off from Pier 11.

”It’s bittersweet, but we are excited for him,” said Aisha Williams, mother of 19-year-old sailor Malachi Williams.

The carrier and strike group are scheduled to operate in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of the strike group, said its operations will include maritime security, freedom of navigation and reinforcing strategic relationships with NATO allies.

“Now more than ever, it is increasingly important for the United States Navy to strengthen our relationships with our allies and partners as we continue to promote a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region,” Huffman said.

NO: Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday he's ruled out organizing a 2024 presidential bid. He appeared at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, and was asked a familiar question about whether he plans to join the race.

"No. I’m going to be working in Virginia this year," he said.

Said Youngkin: “I have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats. I want to hold our House and flip our Senate.”

He also spoke Monday at an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles.

THEY SAID IT ...

“The vehicle lost control because cars can’t go that fast on the highway."

— Deputy Police Chief Bob Blakley about a BMW sedan that careened off Fairfax County Parkway on Monday and came within inches of hitting an officer who was making a traffic stop. The teen driver was going 120 mph in a 50-mph zone, police said.

“I guess I had a natural knack for talking to people."

— Tim Sims, who is retiring after 34 years as senior park ranger at the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy.

ODDS AND ENDS

MONEY: Busch Gardens is going cashless. Only debit or credit cards or smartphone devices will be accepted at the Williamsburg theme park starting this month. “It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun,” Busch Gardens said.

WOOD: A man convicted of conspiring to take black walnut trees from federal land in Giles County was sentenced Monday to the 45 days he already served in jail. Derrick Thompson, 49, was one of three men charged with cutting trees on a flood control reservoir and surrounding forestland along the New River and selling them in West Virginia. Black walnut tree wood is used to make fine furniture.

BY THE NUMBERS

$7

The projected monthly savings for the average Dominion Energy residential customer under a plan submitted to the State Corporation Commission. The rate proposal stemmed from bipartisan legislation approved earlier this year.

149

Projected number of positions created in Lynchburg, where transformer manufacturer Delta Star Inc. has announced plans for a $30 million expansion project.

IN THE NEWS

LAWSUIT: The family of an Arlington student is asking for a $10 million settlement because they said their son, the only Black student in class, had to play a game that involved picking cotton. The family in court papers said Sidney Rousey Jr. was forced by a substitute teacher to take part in the game, which involved using petroleum jelly on his nose to pick up cotton balls, in February. A demand letter said Sidney, an eighth-grader at Gunston Middle School, was subjected to a hostile learning environment and was bullied.

TORNADO: A storm that tore through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach was rated EF-3, with wind gusts of around 150 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday, the day after the hazardous weather. More than 100 structures were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Records show the system was the strongest tornado to hit the community.

LAWSUIT: The president of the Newport News teachers union says a motion to dismiss Abigail Zwerner’s $40 million lawsuit is ridiculous. The motion says Zwerner, who was shot by a first-grade student during class in January, is only entitled to file a workers' compensation claim because shootings are a hazard of the job and should be considered a workplace injury. James Graves, head of the Newport News Education Association, said: “This is not military, this is not the police department. This is an education system."