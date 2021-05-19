Records: Judge Adrianne Bennett, the former parole board chairwoman, on 'extended leave'

Judge Adrianne Bennett of Virginia Beach, the former chairwoman of the state parole board who is at the center of an ongoing scandal, went on "extended leave" in April and court clerks were instructed not to reach out to her with questions.
Amy Burnham, the clerk of the Virginia Beach Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court, emailed those instructions to her colleagues on April 14, according to records the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Burnham told court staff that substitute judges would handle Bennett's cases.
Burnham also told some of her colleagues not to include Bennett in emails sent to all the court's judges, and said she was removing Bennett from a group email that went just to judges.
"If you need to send an email to all of the judges, do not include Judge Bennett for now," Burnham wrote to the court's chief deputy clerk and chief administrative assistant. "Keep a note or print out the email. When she gets back, we can decide if she still needs the information."
Burnham later wrote to a court payroll official in Richmond that Bennett was on "extended leave."
Bennett's status and the reasons she went on leave were not clear. Burnham said she could not comment, and Bennett's attorney, Jeffrey Breit, did not respond to an inquiry in April and again Wednesday.
The Virginia General Assembly in March 2020 elected Bennett to a seat on the Virginia Beach juvenile court bench, which became effective April 16, 2020.
The problems at the parole board are broad. The Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) in 2020 found violations of policy and law in how Bennett and the board handled the release of at least eight convicted killers. The watchdog agency began its investigation after receiving complaints to a state hotline.
Reporting by The Times-Dispatch this year showed that Bennett also released more than 100 parolees from supervision without any recommendation from local parole officers. And the newspaper reported that in one case she directed parole board notifications to be turned off for the surrogate grandmother of a 17-year-old girl, Gwendolyn "Angel" Thomas, who was murdered by her 27-year-old boyfriend in 1992. After initially denying parole in 2020 to the boyfriend, Hugh Joseph Brown, the parole board reconsidered and released him.
In another murder case, a parole board staffer seemed fearful about simply updating a victim's family about a case, and an important letter the parole board sent to the widow could not be found.
As the inspector general continued its investigations of the parole board, Gov. Ralph Northam's top officials called the watchdog to a meeting in August. OSIG reports to the governor, who also appoints the five parole board members.
State Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran and others reprimanded Inspector General Michael Westfall for how many investigations his office was conducting and questioned whether he even had the power to investigate, according to a recording of the meeting The Times-Dispatch reported on last month. Westfall told his colleagues after the meeting the situation made him fear for his job security.
According to the newly obtained records, an associate city attorney in Virginia Beach emailed court clerks April 19 asking about Bennett's status, saying parties in a longstanding case were looking for guidance from her.
The city attorney wrote that she understood a substitute judge would fill in for Bennett on May 11, and asked if the hearing could be changed to a date when Bennett was on the bench. Burnham, the head clerk, responded that it was against policy to share such schedule information.
Burnham, the head juvenile court clerk, wrote to other clerks that day: "If you are getting questions about Judge Bennett's status or when she will return, please refer those inquiries to me."
A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle declined to comment. Cal Bain, the city's public defender, said he didn't know anything about Bennett's status.
The parole board scandal continues sparking debates among state lawmakers.
Republicans called for an investigation of the parole board. Brushing that aside, Democrats who control the legislature in April authorized an investigation of how the inspector general handled one of the more controversial cases. The legislature authorized up to $250,000 for a law firm to investigate.
In consultation with Northam and Democratic legislative leaders, Attorney General Mark Herring selected the firm Nixon Peabody LLP to do the work. That firm will provide a report to the governor and legislative leaders by June 15.
Republicans have called the investigation an expensive whitewash because of its limited scope, and noted that one of the investigators at Nixon Peabody is only months removed from a position in the New York state attorney general's office.
