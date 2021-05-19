Records: Judge Adrianne Bennett, the former parole board chairwoman, on 'extended leave'

Judge Adrianne Bennett of Virginia Beach, the former chairwoman of the state parole board who is at the center of an ongoing scandal, went on "extended leave" in April and court clerks were instructed not to reach out to her with questions.

Amy Burnham, the clerk of the Virginia Beach Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court, emailed those instructions to her colleagues on April 14, according to records the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Burnham told court staff that substitute judges would handle Bennett's cases.

Burnham also told some of her colleagues not to include Bennett in emails sent to all the court's judges, and said she was removing Bennett from a group email that went just to judges.

"If you need to send an email to all of the judges, do not include Judge Bennett for now," Burnham wrote to the court's chief deputy clerk and chief administrative assistant. "Keep a note or print out the email. When she gets back, we can decide if she still needs the information."

Burnham later wrote to a court payroll official in Richmond that Bennett was on "extended leave."