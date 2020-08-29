'Recovery is hard, and the pandemic has made it more difficult:' Overdose calls up 65% in Richmond

Cara Heathe, who has been living in a Richmond area sober home for nearly a month after four years in jail, said things are different trying to connect with new people online.

"I can't put into words what it means to lose that human connection," she said. "In the real world, it's easier to notice when something is wrong with someone or if they're not speaking. People pick up on that. You can't do that as easily over a Zoom call. It's completely different."

Courtney Nunnally, founder of Addiction Uncuffed, an organization that works with law enforcement and first responders to help encourage people on the street to seek help, said she's noticed a significant uptick in overdose cases as reports of layoffs, unemployment and the economic fallout of the pandemic takes its toll.

She said the closing of government offices has also led to less consistent oversight by pre-trial and probation officers.

"Accountability needs to come from somewhere," she said. "It’s important."

David Johnston, a captain with Hanover County Fire-EMS, said he's also noticed an uptick in overdose calls as well as suicides in the county. "People are stressed, they're feeling depressed. Their lives have been flipped upside down," he said. "These addictions have no bounds as to who they can affect."