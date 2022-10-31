Registrars must process 149,000 more voter registration applications

Virginia’s registrars have until the end of the week to process an additional 149,000 voter registrations due to a previously reported “computing error” by the Virginia Department of Elections. This is in addition to the 107,000 reported in early October.

According to a release from the Department of Elections, the transactions include address updates and new voter registrations through the Department of Motor Vehicles from May through September of this year.

“This morning, we woke up to a big surprise,” said Henrico County registrar Mark Coakley.

Coakley is one of the state’s 133 registrars who are working to process the additional numbers. His staff will process 3,900 registrations this week.

For the city of Richmond, that number is 3,500 and for Chesterfield County, it’s 4,445.

“We've called in some people to help us, some of our part-time [staff] that weren't going to come in today,” said Chesterfield registrar Missy Vera. “We are all hands on deck right at this point and we'll get through it.”

“We’ll get through it” was also echoed by Richmond registrar Keith Balmer.

The Virginia Department of Elections first discovered an unspecified computing error in early October — with Henrico and Chesterfield receiving about 5,000 each of the 107,000 backlogged registrations.

Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, chairman of the Privileges and Elections Committee, has sent two letters to Elections Commissioner Susan Beals asking for clarity on the issue.

"She did say to me today that the problem was with the IT department in the Department of Elections," Spruill said in a call Monday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Spruill added that the backlog issues have been "frustrating." As chair of the elections committee he plans to call a meeting after the election with the Department of Elections and Department of Motor Vehicles to ensure the issues don't happen in future elections.

The backlogs of new registrations or address changes come amid an election year where many jurisdictions are split into new Congressional districts following a redistricting.

Despite the hiccup, Beals said in a statement that the latest 149,000 affected voters are able to vote. That’s how the department became aware of the issue. In the statement, Beals explained that the department conducted a review after people visited polls to vote and registrars updated their information on site.

“I am very grateful for the vigilance of Virginia’s general registrars in quickly surfacing concerns during early voting,” said Beals, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “With information from local officials, ELECT’s IT professionals were able to scour the election system data to identify the additional transactions for processing.

"I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day.”