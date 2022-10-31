Registrars must process 149,000 more voter registration applications

According to a release from the Department of Elections, the transactions include address updates and new voter registrations through the Department of Motor Vehicles from May through September of this year.
“This morning, we woke up to a big surprise,” said Henrico County registrar Mark Coakley.
For the city of Richmond, that number is 3,500 and for Chesterfield County, it’s 4,445.
“We've called in some people to help us, some of our part-time [staff] that weren't going to come in today,” said Chesterfield registrar Missy Vera. “We are all hands on deck right at this point and we'll get through it.”
“We’ll get through it” was also echoed by Richmond registrar Keith Balmer.
The Virginia Department of Elections first discovered an unspecified computing error in early October — with Henrico and Chesterfield receiving about 5,000 each of the 107,000 backlogged registrations.
Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, chairman of the Privileges and Elections Committee, has sent two letters to Elections Commissioner Susan Beals asking for clarity on the issue.
"She did say to me today that the problem was with the IT department in the Department of Elections," Spruill said in a call Monday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Spruill added that the backlog issues have been "frustrating." As chair of the elections committee he plans to call a meeting after the election with the Department of Elections and Department of Motor Vehicles to ensure the issues don't happen in future elections.
The backlogs of new registrations or address changes come amid an election year where many jurisdictions are split into new Congressional districts following a redistricting.
Despite the hiccup, Beals said in a statement that the latest 149,000 affected voters are able to vote. That’s how the department became aware of the issue. In the statement, Beals explained that the department conducted a review after people visited polls to vote and registrars updated their information on site.
“I am very grateful for the vigilance of Virginia’s general registrars in quickly surfacing concerns during early voting,” said Beals, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “With information from local officials, ELECT’s IT professionals were able to scour the election system data to identify the additional transactions for processing.
"I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day.”
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Natalie Siburt purchased her first home in Charlotte last month and, until recently, she’d been settling in nicely. But last Tuesday evening, she spotted a man dropping off luggage at her door. When Siburt approached him, he asked about checking in to the Airbnb located inside her condo, as described in a TikTok video. Siburt, a Greenville, South Carolina native, says she was perplexed by the ...