Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, wins re-election against Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid

Update: The Associated Press has project Rep. Rob Wittman as the winner in his race against Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid for Virginia's 1st Congressional District.
Earlier: Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, sought a seventh full term Tuesday night, facing Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid.
The district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area. It also includes much of the Fredericksburg area and stretches through the Northern Neck to Hampton Roads.
Broadband service and health care were among the key issues in the campaign. Rashid called for treating broadband as a utility. Wittman said he prefers public-private partnerships.
On COVID-19 relief, the candidates split on the Heroes Act, a potential $3 trillion stimulus package which would have include help for local governments. Rashid said the act would help people from all economic backgrounds. Wittman called the act a partisan "wish list" and noted that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th also has criticized the measure.
On police reform, Wittman said he is against a "one-size-fits all" approach. Rashid said standardization is necessary in some respects. Rashid criticized qualified immunity and Wittman said it protects officers who act appropriately.
In 2019 Rashid, a lawyer, ran for the state Senate, losing to Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George. In January Rashid announced his candidacy for a shot at the seat Wittman has held since 2007.
Wittman spent two decades working for the state health department. A former mayor of Montross and chairman of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors, he served in the House of Delegates from January 2006 to December 2007, when he succeeded Rep. Jo Ann Davis, a Republican who had died of cancer.
In Wittman's previous six elections to full two-year terms he has never received less than 55% of the vote.
(This is breaking news. This article will be updated.)