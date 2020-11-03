Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, wins re-election against Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid

Update: The Associated Press has project Rep. Rob Wittman as the winner in his race against Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid for Virginia's 1st Congressional District.

Earlier: Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, sought a seventh full term Tuesday night, facing Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid.

The district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area. It also includes much of the Fredericksburg area and stretches through the Northern Neck to Hampton Roads.

Broadband service and health care were among the key issues in the campaign. Rashid called for treating broadband as a utility. Wittman said he prefers public-private partnerships.

On COVID-19 relief, the candidates split on the Heroes Act, a potential $3 trillion stimulus package which would have include help for local governments. Rashid said the act would help people from all economic backgrounds. Wittman called the act a partisan "wish list" and noted that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th also has criticized the measure.