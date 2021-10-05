'Reparations in the housing space': new program envisioned for Richmond region households hurt by past housing policy

In every stage of life, the percentage of Black households that own their home lags behind that of comparably-aged white households, according to the report. Forty-six percent of white families under 35 own their home. For Black families in the same age bracket, 17% do.

Researchers point to down payment and closing cost help that white families are positioned to offer their children, as a key reason why they are able to buy homes and begin building their wealth sooner. For young Black families without parents or relatives who have that ability, buying their first home and building equity is a dream deferred.

In the Richmond region, the Partnership for Housing Affordability has found that white families are buying homes at a greater rate than Black families, a trend that has already altered the demographic makeup of the city and contributed to the wealth gap. In 2017, 26 homes were bought by white households per day on average, according to the framework published in 2020. That same year, an average of six homes per day were purchased by Black buyers.