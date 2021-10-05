'Reparations in the housing space': new program envisioned for Richmond region households hurt by past housing policy

Redlining. Homes razed for highways.Black communities bulldozed for ill-fated urban renewal projects.
These and other discriminatory 20th century housing policies seeded a wealth gap between Black and white households that persists to this day, experts say. The Virginia Poverty Law Center is laying the groundwork for a new pilot program that aims to expand access to a key tool that can close the gap: home ownership.
As envisioned, the initiative would provide down-payment assistance to households who can demonstrate that they, or their relatives, suffered financial consequences as a result of past practices that disproportionately impacted Black households, said Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy with the nonprofit that is leading the effort. Organizers plan to seek state funding for a pilot program that would initially focus on the Richmond Metropolitan area, but could later expand.
“It’s absolutely designed to remedy these wrongs that were done and led to the huge gap in wealth between Black and white households,” Marra said. “This is long overdue and it is time to start making efforts to provide reparations in the housing space.”
In 2019, the median wealth of white households, at $188,200, was nearly eight times greater than that of Black households, at $24,100, according to the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances published by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Among the primary drivers of that gulf is wealth passed down via, or accrued by, owning a home.
In every stage of life, the percentage of Black households that own their home lags behind that of comparably-aged white households, according to the report. Forty-six percent of white families under 35 own their home. For Black families in the same age bracket, 17% do.
Researchers point to down payment and closing cost help that white families are positioned to offer their children, as a key reason why they are able to buy homes and begin building their wealth sooner. For young Black families without parents or relatives who have that ability, buying their first home and building equity is a dream deferred.
In the Richmond region, the Partnership for Housing Affordability has found that white families are buying homes at a greater rate than Black families, a trend that has already altered the demographic makeup of the city and contributed to the wealth gap. In 2017, 26 homes were bought by white households per day on average, according to the framework published in 2020. That same year, an average of six homes per day were purchased by Black buyers.
Citywide, more than half of white households own the homes they live in, but just one in three Black families do, according to a 2020 analysis published by the Virginia Mercury.
Marra said the nonprofit is hopeful the legislature will fund the pilot program for an initial five-year period, but organizers are still determining how much money to formally request. With federal rescue dollars in hand and a budget surplus, Marra said the timing is ripe for a significant investment toward closing the gap.
Working closely with Marra to advance the initiative is Adele McClure, a housing advocate who also serves as the executive director of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. The initiative is an opportunity to right past wrongs and create opportunity for families still at a disadvantage because of them, McClure said.
“Closing the home ownership gap, providing affordable home ownership to low and moderate income families and also helping those within a certain income range to attain home ownership that they’ve been shut out from for decades would certainly make [the pilot program] a success,” McClure said.
Two patrons have agreed to carry legislation establishing the pilot program during the legislative session that begins in January, Marra said: Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.
The nonprofit is hosting a community meeting Saturday to gather input about the initiative.
"We look forward to engaging with community members on this unique proposal to help those who have been disenfranchised by unjust housing and zoning policies,” Hashmi stated in an email.
VPLC is hosting a community meeting on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1720 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond, Va. The event also will be livestreamed. To register, click here.
