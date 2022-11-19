Replay: Watch UVa memorial service to students killed in shooting

This is updated coverage of the memorial service Saturday in Charlottesville to the three victims of Sunday's shooting at the University of Virginia.

The event was held at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Earlier Saturday, the university Police Department reported that the school had received a threatening email about the event. They said the memorial would be held and that enhanced security was in place.

A memorial run on Saturday also was held on campus to honor the victims. The Community of Care 4Y5K / UVA Running Club Memorial Run started with a moment of silence.